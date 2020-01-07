Sony has its own electric car? Yes, and it's called the Vision-S

Sony has unveiled an electric car, I wonder if it comes with an in-built PlayStation 5?

CES 2020 - Does Sony make cars? Yes, apparently, they do. During CES today, Sony unveiled its electric called the Vision-S.

According to what Sony was saying throughout its press event, the Vision-S is built to showcase what a new level of automotive technologies can offer consumers. Sony wasn't alone in this project either; other large companies lent their technological hand to Sony, those company's were; Bosch, Continental, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm.

The car is equipped with 33 sensors that are located around the interior and exterior of the vehicle. These sensors power Sony's extremely high-end road sensing, object, and color detection. The car also comes with Solid State LiDAR, which is used for day and night time vision object detection. The Solid State LiDAR also can sense distance and velocity.

The fun sensor fun doesn't stop there, though. Time of Flight is also found in the Vision-S, which are sensors inside and outside the car that can identify people and objects. At the moment the car's autonomous driving skills are at Level 2, which means that it can accelerate, brake, and steer on its own, so not quite Tesla-level yet.

The Vision-S is a four-seater with a 200kW engine and manages to go from 0 to 62 MPH in 4.8 seconds. It has a top speed of 149 MPH. On a side note, Sony has equipped the car with an absurd amount of entertainment features such as 360 Reality Audio and each seat having its own speakers.