Sennheiser has showcased some sleek, and affordable headphones at CES

CES 2020 - During CES this year, Sennheiser has revealed two new wireless headphones that are surprisingly really affordable.

The two new headphones are the HD 350BT and the noise cancelling version the HD 450BT. Both models are Bluetooth 5.0 ready and offer 30 hours of pleasurable listening. When the battery gets low and you need to charge them up quickly, the USB-C fast charger will be your best-friend.

They also come with a dedicated voice assistant button. So how much are we looking at for Sennheisers new headphones? Surprisingly not that much. The 350BT comes in at $130 and the $220 for the 450BT. Sennheiser has said that they will begin shipping the 350BT in mid Janaury and plan to roll out the 450BT sometime in mid February.