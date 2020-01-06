Big O combines PC, PS4, or Xbox in one box, on sale now

Remember that crazy build that combined a console and a PC in the same box? You can actually buy one right now

CES 2020 - Origin PC's crazy console-PC hybrid build is now on sale, packing in a PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One along with PC gaming components.

The Big O is built on one simple premise: Converging PC and console gaming hardware in one box. Consumers can actually buy the Big O right now, but it's a watered down version of the insane every-console-in-a-PC-box build shown off in July.

The current Big O offers either a PS4 Pro or an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, not both, and neither the Nintendo Switch or Xbox One X are available. Both consoles are liquid-cooled though, and the consoles can be used independently of the PC. They have separate power connections and HDMI outputs which is a nifty plus.

"We were completely overwhelmed by fans calling in, tweeting us and contacting us, asking us where they could buy a BIG O," said Kevin Wasielewski, ORIGIN PC CEO and co-founder.

"Our team wanted to find a way to recreate the BIG O in a way that would satisfy everyone's desire for one of their own, and we're proud to unveil the 2020 BIG O, a system that does just that."

The Big O is pretty pricey, too. The stock barebones PS4 Pro model will set you back $2,573 with basic configurations. That doesn't include any high-end GPU tech, RAM, improved cooling, etc--just the default SKU.

Here's what's included in the Big O PlayStation Edition:

Big O PlayStation 4 Pro Edition - $2,573

PS4 Pro with 1TB HDD

Modified CORSAIR Crystal Series 280X case

Intel Core i5-9600K 3.7GHz

ASRock Z390M PRO4

16GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE 3000MHz (2x8GB)

ORIGIN FROSTBYTE 120 Sealed Liquid Cooling System

NVIDIA 6GB GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER

240GB Force MP510 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD

450 Watt CORSAIR SFX Series PSU

The Xbox One Edition with the same specs is just $143 cheaper at $2,427.

The All-New ORIGIN PC BIG O Desktop Features

All-in-One Gaming and Content Creation Machine: Fully-custom ORIGIN PC desktop that combines a gaming PC, capture card, and a gaming console for maximum gaming capability.

Modded CORSAIR 280X Case: A CORSAIR Crystal Series 280X case is modified to fit both a gaming PC and gaming console of choice using original hardware: Xbox One S All-Digital Edition or PlayStation 4 Pro.

Liquid Cooled: Both the PC's CPU and the console of your choice are liquid-cooled using CORSAIR all-in-one liquid coolers, for optimal performance, lower temperatures, and low-noise operation.

Dual-Chamber Design: The custom CORSAIR 280X case features a dual-chamber internal design that splits the gaming PC and gaming console.

Stream Console Gameplay to Your PC: An optional Elgato 4K60 Pro connected to the PC captures direct 4K gameplay from the console side, streaming gameplay footage to the PC or via HDMI out on the rear.

Multiple Tempered Glass Panels: Three tempered glass panels showcase the PC side of the system with optional HD UV printing available on the PC side panel.

CORSAIR iCUE Software Integration: CORSAIR LL RGB case fans, CORSAIR components, and CORSAIR peripherals can be configured using iCUE software for extra customization.

Clean PC and Console: Removable front, roof, floor, and PSU dust filters help keep the PC and gaming console clear of dust.