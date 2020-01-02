Uncharted: Collectors Edition & Goat Simulator are free on PS Plus

Snag some fantastic titles this January on PS Plus, you don't want to miss out!

To kick off 2020, January's free games on PS Plus are some absolutely fantastic titles. If you haven't played either of these games, now your chance to jump into the action, completely free.

PS Plus subscribers will be able to download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator completely free of charge until the 3rd of February. Follow the incredible journey of treasure hunter Nathan Drake in Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. Become immersed within the cast of characters and the amazing world that Naughty Dog has created.

Goat Simulator, simply put, is a unique game. If you have never played the game before, I guarantee you haven't played anything as strange as this. Players take control of a humble goat and are thrown into a world where the more havoc you reek on its occupants, the more points you accumulate. The trailer for Goat Simulator is located in the entirety of this article.

On a side note about the Uncharted series, Sony are currently preparing a movie based on the games. The movie will be starring Tom Holland and Mark Walberg, more on that here.