Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo gets leaked, intro footage revealed

Someone got a hold of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo early and leaked out the intro footage

Square Enix plans to release a Final Fantasy 7 Remake game demo sometime in the future, and now we have footage of the playable demo in action.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake game demo is very real. The demo was originally spotted on Gamestat, a tracking service that shows all new games and content coming to the PlayStation Store. The demo should be free, it may showcase roughly 1-2 hours of play, and it's coming to the PS4.

Someone got a hold of a leaked copy of the demo and put it up online, showing the first 3 minutes of prologue cinematic sequences. The visuals are absolutely incredible and breathe new life into the 1997 RPG classic, but all-in-all it's not much different than the official footage we've already seen. It's still pretty exciting because it's not straight from Square Enix.

Sadly the video ended before we got to see any real gameplay.

There were no action-packed fights with the new real-time combat system, no boss interactions, and no nifty movie-like interactive sequences like the bike chase. What I did find most entrancing about the leaked Remake demo footage is how it seamlessly jumps from a cinematic to player-controller gameplay, which bodes tremendously well for immersion.

Just wait until the FF7 Remake gets optimized on the PlayStation 5 with its ultra-fast custom SSD...then we'll see a new era of seamlessness like never before.

Square Enix has yet to confirm or announce a FF7 Remake demo, and we don't know when it's coming out. But when it does it'll be exclusive to PlayStation 4.

Remember only the first chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is launching this year, and it's coming first to PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020. The full game will be a multi-volume release and it won't be available on other platforms until a year later in March 2021.