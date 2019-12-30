Xbox Series X will destroy PlayStation 5 with its MUCH faster GPU

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By: Anthony Garreffa from 20 mins ago

It was close to a year ago that I wrote a story that Microsoft's next-gen Xbox console would feature an 8C/16T processor from AMD, and a new Navi-based GPU with 12 TFLOPs of performance -- and now, these specs are ringing true. We've also heard since day one that the new Xbox would beat the PlayStation 5.

According to a new breakdown by the tech-focused folks at Digital Foundry, the next-gen Xbox Series X console will have 12 TFLOPs of performance -- kicking the ass of the 9.2 TFLOPs of Sony's new PlayStation 5 console. AMD is providing a semi-custom SoC that will be a two-part, one-two-punch Zen 2/RDNA2-based solution that will truly kick ass in both consoles -- but Microsoft will win that fight.

Sony is using an 'Oberon' chip in its PlayStation 5 that will have 36 compute units from the Navi GPU architecture running at 2GHz in "native" PS5 mode, as well as the use of super-fast GDDR6 with memory bandwidth of between 448GB/sec and 512GB/sec. Microsoft on the other hand will have 56 compute units from the Navi architecture with its 'Arden' chip, offering the same super-fast (and even faster) GDDR6 with up to 560GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

  • PlayStation 4 - 1.84 TFLOPs
  • PlayStation 4 Pro - 4.2 TFLOPs
  • Xbox One - 1.3 TFLOPs
  • Xbox One S - 1.4 TFLOPs
  • Xbox One X - 6 TFLOPs
  • PlayStation 5 - 9.2 TFLOPs
  • Xbox Series X - 12 TFLOPs

Microsoft is rumored to be aiming at a November 22 launch and $499 price point for its next-gen Xbox Series X console, which if the rumors on hardware dominance are true, would force Sony out of the sub $500 price point and more into the $399 mark. This would mean the current-gen consoles would be reduced to sub $300, which would really shake things up.

Can you see a world where the most expensive console is $499 in the Xbox Series X, while the Xbox One and PS4 are priced at what -- $99-$149? Wowzers.

