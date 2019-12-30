Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,535 Reviews & Articles | 66,097 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say

Witcher TV show gets author to #1 on Amazon, Witcher 3 = 11K+ players

Since the release of the Witcher TV show, both the author and the CDPR games are getting massive attention

By: Jak Connor from 27 mins ago

While the reviews for The Witcher TV show are accurately mixed, it can't be debated that the new TV show has caused a spike in overall Witcher IP attention.

witcher-rise-cdprs-wild-hunt-85k-ccu-steam-sapkows_01

The TV show has had some dividing opinions since its release, with critics giving it some tough love, but the majority of the people that watched it rating it well. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 93% and IMDB has settled on 8.7/10, and both scores reflect that most people who watched the show at least enjoyed it more than average.

Since the release of the TV show, a portion of people wanted more of The Witcher universe and have since sought out new content to consume. We can see this primarily in Amazon's Author Rank chart as The Witcher creator, Andrzej Sapkowski, is placed at #1. All of CD Projekt Reds games are also getting massive attention, the spikes in players have basically revived the series once again. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in particular.

Buy at Amazon

The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$20.57
$20.57--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2019 at 7:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:steamcharts.com, steamcharts.com, wccftech.com
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.