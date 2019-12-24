Marty, the self-driving DeLorean engineered to dominate test courses

Imagine if Marty McFly never actually had to drive the DeLorean in Back to the Future, imagine if the DeLorean just drove itself at 88mph.

Standford Unversity engineers perhaps thought of the same thing and decided to make a 1981 DMC DeLorean be independent of its human driver. In the above video released onto the Stanford YouTube Channel, engineers took the new and improved DeLorean to "Martykhana", an autocross speed test track that includes many obstacles.

The DeLorean had no driver but did have two passengers. One behind the wheel enjoying the ride and another person in the passenger seat holding onto the laptop that set the DeLorean on the programmed route. The car drifted, twisted, and fish-tailed it around corners with what seems to be like extreme ease. I wonder if Marty McFly and Doc would be impressed? Maybe not, as it's not going fast enough to travel Back to the Future.