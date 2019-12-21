The Witcher TV show releases on Netflix, full season available

The time has finally come! Netflix has released the Witcher TV show onto their streaming platform and you don't have to wait for episodes either.

If you didn't know by now with all the headlines, as well as the social media posts, Netflx has just released the Witcher TV show on their platform. All eight episodes are available to watch right now and each of them are about an hour long each. So if you were planning on to binge the whole season, you can. Just put away about eight hours of your day and sit back and enjoy the show.

If you aren't caught up with Witcher news, check out the final trailer that was released about two weeks ago, it shows off some pretty awesome fight scenes as well as some cool cinema shots. On a positive note, Netflix has already greenlit season 2 of the Witcher, so after you have finished the first season, don't stress about there not being another one as its already on its way. If you need a link to the Witcher TV show, one can be found here.