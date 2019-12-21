Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,532 Reviews & Articles | 66,023 News Posts

The Witcher TV show releases on Netflix, full season available

The Witcher TV show has finally released on Netflix, enjoy the first eight hour long episodes

By: Jak Connor from 6 mins ago

The time has finally come! Netflix has released the Witcher TV show onto their streaming platform and you don't have to wait for episodes either.

If you didn't know by now with all the headlines, as well as the social media posts, Netflx has just released the Witcher TV show on their platform. All eight episodes are available to watch right now and each of them are about an hour long each. So if you were planning on to binge the whole season, you can. Just put away about eight hours of your day and sit back and enjoy the show.

If you aren't caught up with Witcher news, check out the final trailer that was released about two weeks ago, it shows off some pretty awesome fight scenes as well as some cool cinema shots. On a positive note, Netflix has already greenlit season 2 of the Witcher, so after you have finished the first season, don't stress about there not being another one as its already on its way. If you need a link to the Witcher TV show, one can be found here.

Buy at Amazon

The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition (PS4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$25.88
$25.88--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/20/2019 at 10:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.