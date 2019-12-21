Halo PC cross-play won't happen any time soon

343i puts cross-play on the back burner as it readies Halo, Halo 2, and Halo 3 for PC release

343 Industries lays out the future of Halo on PC with new fixes, details, and updates.

343i is working on a number of fixes and improvements for Master Chief Collection on PC, namely with Reach. But everything's not coming all at once. Some things, like the audio issues, the big aim-assist vs KB&M controversy, online campaign co-op latency, and input lag issues are more immediate. 343i is even working on crouching fixes. Other things like cross-play are put on the back burner and aren't even in active development yet.

In a recent update, the studio details the current state of Reach on PC and gives a tentative roadmap of their upcoming plans. They're aware of the more important issues plaguing Reach on PC and are introducing some basic QoL improvements, along with more ways to earn XP to rank up.

Here's a breakdown of what 343i said and which problems are getting addressed (and how):

Audio issues - Work underway, high priority, new patch incoming soon

KB&M crouching - Testing solution now, patch incoming soon

Input lag - Still haven't found the culprit, working on it, high priority

Aim assist / KB&M balances - No timeline yet, but this is a high priority

Communication key bindings - Custom keybinds for chat and push-to-talk on the way

Other additions that are coming include challenges, which would effectively let you earn EXP from doing specific tasks in campaign missions and other modes, as well as a constant live open mic function (essential for actual in-game communication).

The team has also been working on many additional features for MCC: Challenges

Progression System Improvements

Double Key binds

Additional Mod Support

Zoom Improvements

Additional Video Settings/Options

Message of the Day on PC

Server Ping list on PC

Push to talk: Adding an option for open mic and support for controllers

UI/UX Improvements around navigation, Roster, customization and many more areas of the game

Stability Improvements and bug fixing

All of these things listed above take priority over everything else. 343i says it wants to add cross-play between PC and Xbox One consoles, but there's no timeline. Releasing the other games in the MCC comes first, and so does optimizing them for PC. Each game will come with its own unique problems to solve.

Right now Halo: CE on PC is doing pretty well and is currently in pre-alpha testing phases. We'll see beta rollouts sometime in January 2020 and you'll have to sign up to the Halo Insider program to get in.

Work on Halo 2 is also underway and the game is currently playable with KB&M controls. Even Halo 3's campaign is playable...