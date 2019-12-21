Valve kicks off the annual Steam Winter Sale 2019

Valve has kicked off its annual Steam Winter Sale 2019, with thousands of games on discount and there's even some gaming required in the form of "Festivity Tokens" by completing Holiday Quests.

The Festivity Tokens can be used in the Holiday Market, where gamers can purchase Chat Stickers, Chat Room Effects, and the Steam Winter Sale Coupon. The quests will continue to grow in number throughout the Steam Winter Sale 2019, in which there are some great bargains to be had.

The likes of Mortal Kombat 11, Max Payne 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Dark Souls 3 are all on sale -- as too is Stardew Valley, and Monster Hunter: World... just to name a few.

Mortal Kombat 11 - $24 (was $60)

Resident Evil 2 remake - $19.79 (was $60)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $20 (was $40)

Disco Elysium - $32 (was $40)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $39 (was $60)

Far Cry 5 - $15 (was $60)

Far Cry: New Dawn - $16 (was $40)

Doom - $6 (was $20)

Rise of the Tomb Raider - $9 (was $60)

Dark Souls 3 - $15 (was $60)

Fallout 4 - $9 (was $30)

Monster Hunter World - $24 (was $60)

The Elder Scrolls Online - $8 (was $20)

Skyrim VR - $18 ($60)

Dragon Quest 11 - $30 (was $60)

The Evil Within 2 - $10 (was $40)

XCOM 2 - $15 (was $60)

The Surge 2 - $30 (was $50)

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season - $19.67 (was $40)

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War - $12.49 (was $50)

Planet Coaster - $9 (was $45)

Darksiders 3 - $20.39 (was $60)

