Resident Evil 8 possibly in development for PS5, Xbox Series X

Capcom is working on an unannounced Resident Evil game, and it's probably RE8

Capcom's next mainline Resident Evil game could be in development for next-gen systems.

On the heels of Resident Evil 3 Remake's announcement, Capcom is already teasing its next game in the horror IP. In a batch of emails sent out to Resident Evil Ambassadors (aka RE beta testers), Capcom said: "As limited offers to Ambassadors, we have invitations to a play test session of our unannounced title."

This isn't a surprise, though. Capcom has already confirmed it has multiple games in the works powered by the RE Engine, many of which are clearly destined for next-gen consoles in 2020. We expect one of these titles is Resident Evil 8.

"The games we developed using the RE ENGINE during this current hardware generation have received critical acclaim, and from the early stages of building this engine, we kept the ability to augment it for next-generation development in mind; as such, we view the RE ENGINE as one of our strengths that will contribute to next-generation game creation," Capcom President Haruhito Tsujimoto said in an earnings report.

Capcom's release slate for FY2019 has been remarkably light.

The games-maker will only ship one major game this fiscal year--Monster Hunter's Iceborne expansion--and is sending clear signals of a big next-gen fusillade. The company is ramping up its devteams and increasing R&D spend for projects on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Remember that Capcom is working on a bunch of new games, and it just filed a trademark for Dino Crisis, so a remake is possible.

But it still has to push its mainline best-sellers forward, and Resident Evil is still Capcom's crowning jewel.