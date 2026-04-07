OG YouTuber Angry Video Game Nerd turns 20, releases lost AVGN episode to celebrate

Cinemassacre celebrates 20 years of angry cursing at pixelated SD sprites, just walking over gaps, and irreverent comedy with a long lost AVGN episode.

TL;DR: The Angry Video Game Nerd celebrated its 20th anniversary by releasing unseen raw footage of a lost 2006 episode featuring the Miracle Piano NES game. James Rolfe edited the vintage clip, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at early AVGN content and its evolution over two decades.

Time to go back to the past: OG YouTuber The Angry Video Game Nerd recently turned 20, and the nerd himself James Rolfe has released previously-unseen footage that was left on the cutting room floor.

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AVGN just hit a milestone that feels like something out of a time-traveling episode of a sci-fi TV show: The old-school Cinemassacre YouTube channel just celebrated its 20th anniversary--feel old yet?--by releasing a never-before-seen clip of unused footage for a lost AVGN episode. The video took a closer look at the odd Miracle Piano teaching game on the NES, which came with a fully-fledged piano keyboard.

The footage itself gives a rare glimpse at behind-the-scenes AVGN footage, and since it's incomplete and not finalized, things are janky and Rolfe himself is practicing script runs with somewhat dry execution (which fits the old episodes). The jokes also don't hit as hard, but that's to be expected because no audio or visual effects were put in.

"April 6th 2006 was the day that the ‪JamesNintendoNerd‬ channel was created, making today the 20th anniversary of the Angry Video Game Nerd and Cinemassacre on YouTube! For the special occasion here is a lost Angry Nintendo Nerd episode from 2006 on the Nintendo Miracle Piano," James wrote in the description.

"For the past 20 years, this "episode" only existed as raw footage. I didn't think it was very good, and I later covered the Miracle Piano in the NES Accessories episode, deeming the original footage obsolete. But after all this time has passed, I decided you may want to see it, since it's a vintage piece of Nerd history. So I finally edited it!"

Since 2018, James aka the nerd has been somewhat hands-off on specific things regarding the Cinemassacre and AVGN business, instead entrusting operations to Screen Wave Media.

James still produces and edits AVGN episodes himself, but also gets help from Screen Wave, as well as other friends like Mike Matei, who was the actual creator of the James Nintendo Nerd YouTube channel way back in 2006.

As per Matei, the channel was originally created to host James' home-made movies as well as the first AVGN episodes based on Castlevania II: Simon's Quest and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde on NES.

Throughout the last few years, The Angry Video Game Nerd has expanded an interesting way, going full meta by releasing not one but two AVGN video games.