Intel Nova Lake CPUs rumored to feature hybrid Xe3 & Xe3P architectures, no sign of Xe4 'Druid' for now

While the smaller number may not be as enticing, the move to Xe3P should still deliver efficiency gains and introduce support for next-gen media codecs.

TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Nova Lake architecture will exclusively use the Xe3 GPU family, dropping the previously rumored Xe4 "Druid" design. It features Coyote Cove P-cores, Arctic Wolf E-cores, a shared L2 cache, and a dual Compute Tile layout supporting up to 52 desktop cores. The integrated GPU adopts Xe3-LPG, while media and display engines upgrade to Xe3P, enhancing media efficiency and potentially supporting VVC and AV2 formats. Desktop and HX mobile models.

A new update from hardware sleuth Jaykihn on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that Intel's next-generation Nova Lake family will not feature the Xe4 "Druid" architecture after all. While earlier rumors pointed to a hybrid Xe3/Xe4 setup, it appears the platform is sticking entirely to the Xe3 family.

Nova Lake is set to be Intel's next major architecture launching across the desktop and mobile segments of the market next year. The lineup is expected to debut Coyote Cove P-cores and Arctic Wolf E-cores, which should bring about a sizeable boost in IPC (Instructions Per Clock Cycle). Nova Lake reportedly marks a return to a Conroe (Core 2 Duo) style shared L2 cache hierarchy for its P-cores. This, along with the use of a dual Compute Tile layout, allows configurations to reach 52 cores on desktop and 28 on mobile, paired with specialized bLLC (Big Last Level Cache) to tackle AMD's X3D family.

The update suggests Nova Lake's integrated GPU will use the Xe3-LPG architecture, similar to Panther Lake's B390. This is technically classified as a Battlemage GPU, though with some small refinements.

The larger change is in the media and display engine, which is moving to Xe3P and should be classified as Celestial. In simple terms, Xe3 handles graphics, while Xe3P focuses on media and display functions. This marks a jump in media capabilities and efficiency and might introduce support for VVC (H.266) or even AV2. This could also significantly improve streaming quality and reduce bandwidth usage for these next-gen video formats, once support goes mainstream.

Intel decoupled the media and display engines from the GPU tile with the shift to a disaggregated design in Meteor Lake. By housing these components on the SoC or Compute tiles, the power-hungry graphics engine can remain dormant during media playback. While Intel has stayed quiet about the exact architecture powering the media/display engine in the Panther Lake family, the feature improvements remain subtle; aside from specialized Sony XAVC codec support, the capabilities appear nearly identical to those of the current Lunar Lake lineup. This is exactly why the jump to Xe3P in Nova Lake may be significant.

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Nova Lake's desktop and HX-grade mobile configurations appear to stick with a basic 2-core Xe3 graphics setup. This small footprint is expected, as these chips are intended to reside alongside a powerful, dedicated GPU. On the other hand, Nova Lake-H chips are expected to feature a larger iGPU, as devices with these processors often come standalone, though exact specifications remain under wraps.

As with the current Arrow Lake-F (CPUs without an iGPU) lineup, Nova Lake's sub-variants without integrated graphics will likely also exclude Quick Sync support. This is certainly disappointing, but note that this will likely only impact desktop users, unless Intel also launches an iGPU-less binned variant like AMD's Ryzen 7 7435HS. Nova Lake is expected to debut at CES next year, and we're likely to hear more details from the firm at Computex.