Jak and Daxter Remastered footage surfaces, and it looks fantastic

Jak and Daxter Remastered footage has surfaced from a pitch deck sent to Sony, showcasing what the first game would look like on current-gen consoles.

TL;DR: Unreleased footage shows a shot-for-shot remake of Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy's opening scene, created by Sanzaru as a fan pitch for a full remaster on current consoles. Sony has not approved the project, and fans must express interest to encourage a remaster.

The last Jak and Daxter game was released in 2009, and since then, fans of the Naughty Dog-created franchise have been patiently waiting to hear whether a new game or a remaster was in development. The latter is more likely than the former.

Previously unseen footage has been released by Travis Howe, a senior animator at Sanzaru, who wrote in a LinkedIn post that the footage is from a pitch in which the team created a shot-for-shot remake of the beginning of the first Jak and Daxter game, Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy. The sequence is when Daxter falls into a dark eco silo, transforming him into the iconic sidekick that sits atop Jak's shoulder.

Howe writes that developers remastered the scene from the original game to showcase what a full remaster would look like if it were designed for current-generation consoles. Notably, Howe says the remaster wasn't commissioned by Sony, meaning the publisher didn't direct the developers to create the remaster. It was a "fan pitch" to get Sony's permission to go ahead with a remaster.

Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be happening, as Sony didn't pick up the pitch. However, Howe wrote that if fans of the Jak and Daxter franchise want a remaster, they will need to speak up and make their voices heard.