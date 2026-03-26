TweakTown
News
Gaming

Jak and Daxter Remastered footage surfaces, and it looks fantastic

Jak and Daxter Remastered footage has surfaced from a pitch deck sent to Sony, showcasing what the first game would look like on current-gen consoles.

Jak and Daxter Remastered footage surfaces, and it looks fantastic
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Unreleased footage shows a shot-for-shot remake of Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy's opening scene, created by Sanzaru as a fan pitch for a full remaster on current consoles. Sony has not approved the project, and fans must express interest to encourage a remaster.

The last Jak and Daxter game was released in 2009, and since then, fans of the Naughty Dog-created franchise have been patiently waiting to hear whether a new game or a remaster was in development. The latter is more likely than the former.

Previously unseen footage has been released by Travis Howe, a senior animator at Sanzaru, who wrote in a LinkedIn post that the footage is from a pitch in which the team created a shot-for-shot remake of the beginning of the first Jak and Daxter game, Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy. The sequence is when Daxter falls into a dark eco silo, transforming him into the iconic sidekick that sits atop Jak's shoulder.

Howe writes that developers remastered the scene from the original game to showcase what a full remaster would look like if it were designed for current-generation consoles. Notably, Howe says the remaster wasn't commissioned by Sony, meaning the publisher didn't direct the developers to create the remaster. It was a "fan pitch" to get Sony's permission to go ahead with a remaster.

Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be happening, as Sony didn't pick up the pitch. However, Howe wrote that if fans of the Jak and Daxter franchise want a remaster, they will need to speak up and make their voices heard.

Photo of the Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
Best Deals: Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$23.99 USD
--
Buy
$38.84 CAD
--
Buy
$23.99 USD
--
Buy
$23.99 USD
--
Buy
Check Price
Check PriceCheck Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/26/2026 at 11:17 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Sources:insider-gaming.com, linkedin.com, and x.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles