VideoProc Converter AI: Best AI Video & Image Enhancer in 2026

Sometimes your videos and photos don't turn out as well as you hoped. For example, old family photos can be blurry, travel sunset shots may appear soft, vlog clips might be shaky or noisy, and gameplay recordings often look low-resolution when shared online. Thankfully, with VideoProc Converter AI, those flaws aren't something you have to live with. It enhances videos and images by upscaling resolution, sharpening details, smoothing motion, and applying additional AI enhancements, while also handling common media tasks so your content looks its best.

What Can VideoProc Converter AI Do for Video/Image Enhancement

VideoProc Converter AI is an all-in-one media solution with a built-in AI video/image enhancer. It uses advanced AI models to upscale resolution, reduce noise, fix blur, stabilize footage, interpolate frames, and enhance other aspects of your videos and images, improving overall visual quality across a wide range of media. This easy and budget-friendly software also includes tools for format conversion, basic editing, screen recording, and additional media utilities, making it a fairly complete media processing toolkit. In testing, its level-3 hardware acceleration stood out, enabling faster processing on NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, and Apple M-series GPUs while keeping CPU usage relatively low.

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For a limited time, you can get VideoProc Converter AI with 62% off. This is a one-time payment that includes lifetime updates and access to all future AI model iterations. On top of that, you'll receive 4 extra premium apps valued at $283 for free, including an AI-driven background remover and other professional media tools.

1. Make Your Videos Look Better Than Ever with AI

VideoProc Converter AI uses advanced AI and machine learning technology to enhance video quality. It can upscale 720p/1080p resolution to 4K for videos and 10K for images, reduce shakiness in handheld footage, and boost frame rates from 30fps to 60fps or 120fps, along with other AI-driven improvements.

Upscale and Enhance Videos with AI Super Resolution

This impressive AI video enhancer uses Super Resolution technology to improve videos, upscaling them by up to 400% to resolutions up to 4K while addressing common picture quality issues such as noise, blurriness, and JPEG artifacts. It employs generative neural networks to reconstruct missing details, improving textures and preserving natural image quality beyond what standard enhancement techniques can achieve.

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Use Scenarios

Upscale low-resolution gameplay recordings or online clips to 4K

Enhance clarity and sharpness in AI-generated or animated videos

Reduce noise in footage captured in low-light or high ISO settings

Correct JPEG artifacts in videos that have been compressed or captured on older devices

Restore detail in archival or older family recordings for modern 4K displays

Test 1. Deblur Footage with VideoProc's Gen Detail v3

Result: It spots soft areas and brings textures back to life, making details like butterfly wings and flower stamens crisp and clear with no artificial halos.

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Test 2: Denoise Footage with VideoProc's Real Smooth v3

Result: It cleans up the noise in this nighttime city clip while keeping a natural look, with no "plastic" or over-processed areas.

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Test 3: Upscale 720p to 4K with VideoProc Converter AI

Result: The upscaled footage not only looks bigger in resolution, but details like clothing textures, hair strands, and facial features are naturally enhanced.

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Fix Shaky Footage with AI Stabilization

Shakiness can ruin even the best moments. The AI Stabilization feature in VideoProc Converter AI intelligently tracks key points in every frame and calculates a smooth camera trajectory. With a single click, it removes unwanted shakiness and preserves as much of the original image as possible. The result is footage that looks as steady as if shot with a tripod.

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Use Scenarios

Deshake first-person gameplay recordings to make them smoother and easier to watch.

Stabilize handheld travel videos to reduce shakes and make scenery/action more enjoyable.

Smooth action camera clips without cropping or losing important details.

Boost Frame Rates with AI Frame Interpolation

The AI Frame Interpolation feature in VideoProc Converter AI intelligently inserts new frames between existing ones, increasing frame rates from 30/60 FPS up to 120, 240, or even 480 FPS. This creates ultra-smooth motion, making your videos look fluid and cinematic.

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Use Scenarios

Make gameplay and action videos smoother by boosting frame rates to high FPS.

Create cinematic slow-motion clips from sports, dance, or action camera recordings.

Smooth out low-FPS livestreams, mobile videos, or older footage for natural motion.

Enhance animated or AI-generated content with fluid, realistic movement.

2. Make Low-Quality Images Sharper and Clearer with AI

The Image AI module of VideoProc Converter AI leverages advanced Super Resolution technology to upscale images by up to 400%, reaching resolutions of up to 10K while naturally preserving and enhancing original details. This powerful AI image upscaler also addresses common visual imperfections such as noise, graininess, blur, and JPEG artifacts.

Additional features: include AI face restoration for old photos and AI colorization to add realistic tones to faded or black-and-white images.

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Use Scenarios

Upscale small images or AI art into crisp, high-resolution desktop backgrounds.

Prepare low-res graphics for large-scale printing without losing edge sharpness.

Enhance heavily cropped images to recover usable detail for social media or portfolios.

Restore blurry and imperfect facial features; sharpen skin textures in old or low-quality portraits.

Add natural, accurate colors to old black-and-white family photographs.

3. Quick Media Tools for Everyday Needs

In addition to the advanced AI features above, VideoProc Converter AI includes a range of practical tools for everyday media tasks. You can convert videos to different formats, digitize DVDs, apply quick edit, and record screens, webcams, or live streams in one place, and more. With full GPU acceleration support, these tasks run faster and more smoothly, helping you finish routine work efficiently without switching between multiple programs.

Use Scenarios

Export videos optimized for platforms like YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram .

Create highlight reels from your gameplay clips, sports videos, etc.

4K Record gameplay, tutorials, or online meetings directly from your screen.

FAQs

1. What does VideoProc Converter AI actually do?

VideoProc Converter AI is an all-in-one multimedia tool that helps you enhance, convert, edit, and process videos and images efficiently. It offers advanced AI features such as upscaling, denoising, deblurring, stabilization, and frame interpolation, while also supporting fast GPU-accelerated video conversion, compression, recording, and more. This makes it a complete solution for creators, gamers, and anyone looking to get the most out of their videos and images with ease.

2. What are the hardware requirements for running the AI features?

VideoProc Converter AI works on Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11, as well as macOS 10.13 or later. To use AI features like Super Resolution, Frame Interpolation, and Stabilization, your computer needs a capable CPU or GPU. On Windows, this means a relatively new NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel graphics card that supports AI acceleration technologies like DirectML, TensorRT, or Vulkan. On Mac, Apple Silicon chips such as M1, M2, or M3 fully support these AI features.

3. What are the pros and cons of VideoProc Converter AI?

In my opinion, VideoProc Converter AI's main strength lies in its all-in-one design, letting you enhance videos, images, and audio with AI, as well as handle media processing tasks like format conversion, size reduction, quick editing, and screen recording. It's fast, efficient, and best of all, comes at an affordable one-time price. The downside is that it cannot run in a browser or use cloud-based processing.

4. Is VideoProc Converter AI Worth Trying?

From my tests, VideoProc Converter AI is definitely worth trying. I tried enhancing gameplay clips, screenshots, and AI-generated images, and the results were consistently sharper and clearer. The AI upscaling and stabilization worked better than I expected. The screen recording, editing, and format conversion tools look easy to use. Based on my experience, if you're a casual user, gamer, or content creator who wants to improve media quickly without fussing with complicated settings, VideoProc Converter AI is absolutely a solid and budget-friendly choice. Grab it now at an unbeatable price: 62% off on a lifetime license with a bonus tool!