Marathon launches with 88,000 peak players on Steam

TL;DR: Marathon peaked at about 88,337 players on Steam in its first 24 hours, ranking #2 in best-sellers but trailing Slay the Spire 2's 430K peak. It ranks #18 on PlayStation Store and is absent from Xbox best-sellers. Estimated revenue could reach $2.47 million on Steam after platform cuts.

If recent numbers are any indication, Marathon may have missed targeted expectations on Steam insofar as peak players, however the game remains #2 on the store's best-sellers list.

Marathon has been out for a day, and we have some indication on how well the game has done. SteamDB's metrics estimate that the shooter peaked at around 88,337 players in its first 24-hour period. These numbers could improve over the weekend as more gamers jump in--Marathon did launch on a Thursday, after all, but that didn't stop the game's biggest rival.

Interestingly enough, the game's biggest contender at launch was Slay the Spire 2, which released on the same day and vastly eclipsed Marathon's reach--Slay the Spire 2 attracted over 430K peak players on day one, as per SteamDB.

As for Marathon's overall performance, we can get a bigger picture on how well the game has at least performed on its home turf--the PlayStation 5. Bungie's latest extraction shooter currently sits at #18 out of the 20 best-selling games on the PlayStation Store.

Marathon has yet to populate or appear on Xbox's online best-sellers list.

If we're going by revenue, the SteamDB estimates point towards a max threshold of $3.53 million generated, yet this assumes that all of the people playing over the 24-hour period paid $40 per copy, and also did not ask for a refund.

If Valve took a 30% cut, and Sony keeps 70% of each sale, that means Sony/Bungie could have generated a theoretical maximum threshold of $2.47 million in revenue from Marathon's sales on Steam--provided, of course, everyone paid the full amount and did not refund.

Note that this doesn't take into account key resellers, and Marathon is currently on sale for $33.99 on Green Man Gaming, $31.02 on G2A, and $31.21 on Gameseal.