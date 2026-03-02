Lenovo's 'Modular AI PC' is a laptop with dual screens and a detachable keyboard

Lenovo has unveiled what could be one of the most unique laptop designs in a long time with its new ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept.

In addition to the Legion Go Fold, Lenovo has another impressive concept to showcase at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona. The ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept is described as a device built for AI-powered business computing, featuring a modular design with multiple displays and a detachable keyboard.

"The concept is centered on the idea of 'carry small, use big,' enabling a single device to support productivity, collaboration, and content consumption across different scenarios," Lenovo explains. With a 14-inch ultrathin ThinkBook laptop serving as the basis for the design, the secondary display is a fully integrated "portable travel monitor" that supports horizontal and vertical orientations.

What makes the ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept unique is that with the detachable keyboard, the second display can sit in that spot, next to the laptop, or even above the main screen. With a 19-inch viewing area, it's a versatile productivity enhancer.

Lenovo confirms that "pogo-pin connectors enable reliable power and data transfer between modules," so the detachable Bluetooth keyboard, secondary display, and interchangeable I/O ports (including USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and HDMI) are all powered or charged from the same source. What makes the design feel unlike anything else is that it can function as both a portable 14-inch laptop and a modular workstation, as the second display is magnetically attached.

And yes, with modular I/O ports, you can move USB ports from one side of the laptop to the other - a feature that's impressive in its own right.

The version on display at MWC was very much a prototype. Still, with a generally positive response from several media outlets that went hands-on with the device, this is the kind of design that we'd like to see make its way to retail markets, as it presents a different and seemingly more versatile take on the second-screen design in devices like the ZenBook Duo from ASUS.