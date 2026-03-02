TweakTown
News
Laptops

Lenovo's 'Modular AI PC' is a laptop with dual screens and a detachable keyboard

Lenovo has unveiled what could be one of the most unique laptop designs in a long time with its new ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept.

Lenovo's 'Modular AI PC' is a laptop with dual screens and a detachable keyboard
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Lenovo's ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept, showcased at MWC Barcelona, features a versatile 14-inch ultrathin laptop with a detachable keyboard and a magnetically attached secondary display. Designed for AI-powered business productivity, it offers modular I/O ports and flexible configurations, enhancing productivity.

In addition to the Legion Go Fold, Lenovo has another impressive concept to showcase at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona. The ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept is described as a device built for AI-powered business computing, featuring a modular design with multiple displays and a detachable keyboard.

Lenovo's 'Modular AI PC' is a laptop with dual screens and a detachable keyboard 2
2

"The concept is centered on the idea of 'carry small, use big,' enabling a single device to support productivity, collaboration, and content consumption across different scenarios," Lenovo explains. With a 14-inch ultrathin ThinkBook laptop serving as the basis for the design, the secondary display is a fully integrated "portable travel monitor" that supports horizontal and vertical orientations.

What makes the ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept unique is that with the detachable keyboard, the second display can sit in that spot, next to the laptop, or even above the main screen. With a 19-inch viewing area, it's a versatile productivity enhancer.

Lenovo confirms that "pogo-pin connectors enable reliable power and data transfer between modules," so the detachable Bluetooth keyboard, secondary display, and interchangeable I/O ports (including USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and HDMI) are all powered or charged from the same source. What makes the design feel unlike anything else is that it can function as both a portable 14-inch laptop and a modular workstation, as the second display is magnetically attached.

And yes, with modular I/O ports, you can move USB ports from one side of the laptop to the other - a feature that's impressive in its own right.

The version on display at MWC was very much a prototype. Still, with a generally positive response from several media outlets that went hands-on with the device, this is the kind of design that we'd like to see make its way to retail markets, as it presents a different and seemingly more versatile take on the second-screen design in devices like the ZenBook Duo from ASUS.

NEWS SOURCES:news.lenovo.com and au.pcmag.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles