Jasion slashes $600 off the Thunder Pro, a stunningly powerful off-road e-bike

The Jasion Thunder Pro is a high-powered fat-tire electric bike that is designed for off-road riding, speedy transits, stability, mobility, and comfort.

The Thunder Pro is what is called an "all-weather commuter," meaning it's equipped with the necessary features for riders to take it out into almost any weather condition. The Thunder Pro is capable of traversing terrain such as wet pavement, gravel, dirt, snow, and rocky terrain. Sitting near the top of Jasion's line-up of e-bikes, the Thunder Pro is powered by a removable 52-volt lithium-ion pack that has been integrated into the frame. As for the frame, Jasion has rated the Thunder Pro for a maximum carry weight of 500 lbs, meaning even larger humans can enjoy a smooth, high-powered ride.

Additionally, the Thunder Pro is capable of 2000W peak power, with 115 Nm torque. Jasion states the Thunder Pro has superior battery life, with a maximum range of 90 miles with its 1040WH battery. As for speed, riders will be able to reach a top speed of 35 mph, which can be dramatically reduced quickly with the 2-piston hydraulic disc brakes. The 26 x 4.0-inch all-terrain fat tires have been rated for all-terrain, along with the suspension, which is located in the front and back of the bike.

To keep riders up to date with the condition of the Thunder Pro, Jasion has equipped the e-bike with an LCD display that showcases the battery level of the bike, tire condition, and more valuable information. At the core of the Thunder Pro is the 52V 1200W brushless rear hub motor that is capable of 2000W of peak power. With this level of power, riders are able to climb up slopes of 25°, making the Thunder Pro suitable for off-road adventuring.

If you are worried about charging time, Jasion has reduced that issue as much as possible, as the Thunder Pro is able to charge from 15% to 80% in just 5 hours. To further improve the riding experience, Jasion has included a 64-signal cadence sensor, which detects crank rotation and activates the motor assistance according to the rider's speed. The sensor system enables the Thunder Pro to provide motor assistance in a smooth fashion, ensuring the rider has a safe riding experience.

The Thunder Pro has a Shimano 7-speed system, which is a reliable, budget-friendly drivetrain that is commonly used on mountain bikes. The Thunder Pro is redefining off-grid riding and is the perfect vehicle for fishing trips, hunting, exploring, bird-watching, and general adventuring.

Jasion is currently running a deal on its website that has discounted the Thunder Pro by $600, dropping its price from $1,899 to $1,299 between February 25 and March 31.