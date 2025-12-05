Intel-made processor could power Apple's future-gen iPhone 21 smartphone in 2028

TL;DR: Intel is set to manufacture Apple's M-series chips using its advanced 18A-P process node starting in 2027, with plans to fab non-Pro iPhone 21 SoCs on the Intel 14A node by 2028. This partnership highlights Intel Foundry's critical role in Apple's future semiconductor supply chain.

Intel could be fabbing the chips that will go into Apple's new iPhone 21 smartphone in 2028, extending its partnership with Apple beyond just Mac processors.

In a recent report from insider Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims that Intel has signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Apple to use its new Intel 18A-P process node, GF Securities analysts Jeff Pu and Evan Lee reiterate their expectation that Intel will indeed make Apple M-series chips on its new 18A-P process node starting in 2027.

However, the GF Securities analysts are now looking further out, predicting that Intel's momentum will continue with a win for Apple's "non-Pro smartphone SoC" in 2028. These new chips would be fabbed on the Intel 14A process node, with the firm expecting "firm visibility" on this huge deal by the end of 2025.

Intel Foundry wants this exact situation to happen, as the future of the company's success is in the hands of landing external companies that require semiconductor foundry services, like Apple and NVIDIA. We reported back in June 2025 that if Intel Foundry couldn't secure external customers, it could possibly spell the end of its foundry ambitions.