CyberPowerPC to raise prices on its gaming PCs because RAM prices have surged by 500%

CyberPowerPC will raise the prices on its prebuilt gaming PCs on December 7 due to surging RAM and SSD costs to the tune of 500% and 100%, respectively.

CyberPowerPC is one of the biggest names in pre-built gaming PCs and laptops, making it easier for those who aren't keen on shopping for individual parts or building a PC from scratch. And with the company's Black Friday Sales offering savings on its range of systems and gear, it has taken to social media to confirm that, as of December 7, the prices for 'all systems' will increase due to market conditions.

Due to memory (RAM) prices surging by 500% and even SSD prices rising by 100%, this has already impacted the cost of the PCs it has been building since October 2025. CyberPowerPC is making the announcement now to "remain fully transparent" with the PC gaming community and, given the timing so close to the holiday season, is aware it's "not ideal."

"Please know that CyberPowerPC will continue to strive to acquire the highest quality components at the best prices to ensure our customers continue to get top-performing systems with the best value on the market," the post concludes. Now, we're not posting this just to highlight that CyberPowerPC's system prices are about to increase, but also to warn that this may be indicative of a seismic wave of post-Black Friday Sales price increases set to hit the PC gaming market.

And yes, as previously reported, this is due to demand from the data center and AI markets, with production capacity unable to keep up. In fact, shortages and pricing for consumer RAM and SSD products will reportedly continue to worsen throughout 2026, with some analysts predicting the shortage could last for years. In response to community feedback on its announcement, CyberPowerPC added that the price increases "will be temporary" and will adjust back when "market conditions change."

That said, there are no indications that the memory situation will get better anytime soon, which is a shame - because it's starting to sound more and more like PC gaming is a luxury hobby.