MINIX slashes prices on wireless CarPlay and fanless mini PCs for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are upon us, which means it's a fantastic opportunity to snag an early Christmas present for a loved one, or finally pick up that item you have had your eye on for a while, but at an even better price.

Black Friday deals are hitting all of the major retailers, including Best Buy, where MINIX has discounted two of its wireless Android and Apple CarPlay stereos, and one fanless mini PC. Starting off with the most discounted stereo, MINIX has slashed the price of the CP89-HD Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto system, bringing it down from $249.99 to $199.99 for a limited time.

For those who don't know, the CP89-HD is one of the most feature-rich portable CarPlay displays you can add to your vehicle, with a sharp 8.9-inch 1920 x 720 LED-LCD touchscreen that runs at 60FPS. With these specifications, drivers will get a smooth, responsive interface that feels closer to a factory-installed infotainment system than an aftermarket add-on.

The CP89-HD comes with full wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, meaning owners get instant access to navigation, calls, messages, Apple Music, Spotify, and all your essential driving apps. Furthermore, the CP89-HD comes with Bluetooth, hands-free calling, and built-in and external microphone support. There is also a 24-preset AM/FM tuner, steering wheel control compatibility, and multiple rear-facing inputs, including a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a dedicated camera input.

The CP89-HD has a sleek detachable faceplate, variable display illumination, and a total weight of just 0.88 pounds, making it extremely lightweight and portable, and ultimately ideal for users who want advanced CarPlay performance but don't want to commit to a full head-unit replacement.

If you are looking to take advantage of Black Friday for a car-tech upgrade, MINIX has discounted the Wireless Car Adapter for Apple CarPlay from $59.99 to just $39.99. This attachment is specifically designed for Apple iPhone users and converts any vehicle with wired CarPlay into a seamless wireless CarPlay experience. The attachment eliminates the need to plug in your phone every time you start the car. With compatibility for iOS 10, 11, and 12, it enables users to pair extremely quickly.

Additionally, users should know they won't have to pair every time they start the car, as the attachment comes with automatic pairing, enabling a smooth, cable-free experience for navigation, calls, Siri, music, etc. The setup is plug-and-play, meaning it takes just seconds to start using the device's feature set, with no apps, tools, or vehicle modifications required. Given the lack of setup, the Wireless Car Adapter is ideal for rental cars, multiple-driver households, and commuters who want wireless freedom without replacing their infotainment system.

Another great Black Friday deal from MINIX is the Z300-0dB, a fanless mini PC that is dropping from its original asking price of $369.99 to $329.99. This mini PC is designed for users who want silent operation without having to sacrifice everyday performance. The Z300-0dB is powered by Intel's Alder Lake N300 processor, an efficient 8-core, 8-thread CPU that sports a 1.8GHz base clock and a 3.7GHz boost clock. It also features 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which is expandable to 32GB, and a fast 512GB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD.

The Z300-0dB measures at just 4.84 x 4.72 x 1.81 inches, and weighs 1.81 lbs. As for connectivity, the Z300-0dB comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, a Gigabit Ethernet port, 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, and five USB ports (4x USB-A and 1x USB-C). There is also a microphone input. The Z300-0dB runs Windows 11 Pro out of the box, making this fanless mini PC ideal for small office spaces, streaming home media, a digital signage controller, or an always-on PC.

On top of those juicy specifications, the headline feature is the fanless design, which is enabled through the aluminium chassis, which acts as a passive heatsink. With Intel's UHD graphics, the Z300-0dB can handle 4K, web work, and multi-monitor productivity, all while remaining extremely quiet and keeping energy consumption low.