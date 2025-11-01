NVIDIA and Samsung working even closer together, new semiconductor AI factory has 50,000+ GPUs

TL;DR: Samsung and NVIDIA are partnering to build a cutting-edge AI factory powered by over 50,000 NVIDIA GPUs, integrating advanced semiconductor technologies and AI-driven production. This collaboration aims to optimize manufacturing with real-time AI analysis, digital twins, and next-gen innovations, marking a new era in intelligent, autonomous chip manufacturing.

Samsung and NVIDIA have just announced plans to build a new AI factory, with the new state-of-the-art AI factory combining Samsung's semiconductor technologies with NVIDIA platforms to establish the foundation of next-gen, AI-driven production.

The new AI factory will be powered by over 50,000 NVIDIA GPUs, where Samsung's new semiconductor AI factory to be the centerpiece of the company's digital transformation, integrating accelerated computing directly into full-fledged advanced chip manufacturing. Samsung and NVIDIA will be collaborating in other businesses, including next-gen HBM4, EDA tools, AI-RAN, and more.

Samsung plans to use the AI megafactory to integrate its labyrinthine manufacturing processes into "a single intelligent network, where AI continuously analyzes, predicts, and optimizes production environments in real time". Samsung will also be building digital twins to digitally visualize fab operations, where it will be using the "virtual environments to identify anomalies, perform predictive maintenance, and optimize production before changes are applied in the physical world".

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said: "We are at the dawn of the AI industrial revolution - a new era that will redefine how the world designs, builds and manufactures. As Korea's and one of the world's foremost technology and industrial leaders, Samsung is forging its AI foundation with NVIDIA to lead the future of intelligent and autonomous manufacturing - transforming Samsung itself and the many industries around the world built on Samsung technologies".

Jay Y. Lee, executive chairman of Samsung Electronics, added: "NVIDIA has been a visionary of this new AI era, and its technologies have empowered innovators to reinvent industries. From Samsung's DRAM for NVIDIA's game-changing graphics card in 1995 to our new AI factory, we are thrilled to continue our longstanding journey with NVIDIA in leading this transformation as we envision creating new standards for the future and accelerating breakthroughs for the world".