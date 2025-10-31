Kingbull Ebikes Halloween Sale: Hunter 2.0 now $929 and Jumper Go slashed to $1799!

Kingbull's Halloween sale brings big ebike savings: Hunter 2.0 now $929, Jumper Go at $1,799, plus up to $250 off when buying two. Ends Nov 2.

A rapidly growing brand with over 20,000 riders, Kingbull has earned its reputation for crafting high-end fat-tire ebikes using premium components from top industry names. Every model delivers a reliable build, super-sturdy frame, and cutting-edge tech, backed by exceptional after-sales service that keeps riders confident long after the purchase.

On any day, Kingbull's prices are too hard to pass by, but the brand has taken things way up a notch with its Halloween discount deals. Slashing prices by up to $200 (with an additional discount of $250 on the purchase of 2 bikes), the brand's current promotion seems too good to be true, but it is.

Hunter 2.0 ($70 Off)

Deal Price: $929 $999

The Kingbull Hunter 2.0 is built for riders who like a little chaos in their adventure. This fat-tire brute looks ready to eat gravel for breakfast, and honestly, it kind of does. Powered by a 750W Bafang motor and a 720Wh Kingbull battery, it's got the muscle to claw its way up steep backcountry climbs and still have juice left for the ride home.

At 70 pounds, it's surprisingly manageable for a bike that can haul 400 pounds of total payload. The mid-step aluminum frame keeps it sturdy without feeling clunky, and that 150-lb-rated rear rack means you can pack an unnecessarily large picnic without thinking twice.

Kingbull didn't stop at raw power. Up front, a MOZO hydraulic fork with 80mm of travel and rebound adjustment smooths out your way when the trail turns messy. Paired with CST 26x4.0" fat tires, the Hunter 2.0 glides over rocks like it's nothing. Stopping power comes from ZOOM's dual hydraulic brakes with 180mm rotors, giving you that instant, confident bite no matter how steep or slippery things get.

The KB35H color display keeps your speed, battery, and assist level right where you can see them, while Shimano's 7-speed drivetrain gives you real control over every climb and descent. Add a twist throttle, front and rear lights, and dual fenders, and you've got a bike that's as functional as it is fierce.

🎃 Halloween Pricing 🎃

Buy before the deal ends : $929 ($70 off). Get another $250 off on 2 bikes.

: $929 ($70 off). Get another $250 off on 2 bikes. Promotion is valid through November 2! 🎉

Jumper Go ($200 Off)

Deal Price: $1799 $1999

The Kingbull Jumper Go is a two-wheeled tank in the guise of an ebike. Throw it at sand, gravel, or rocks, and it will keep rolling, smooth and confident. And though it looks like a trail beast, it's equally at home hauling groceries, climbing hills, or just making your daily commute a little more thrilling.

Under the hood (well, frame) sits a 750W Bafang motor paired with a hefty 960Wh Samsung battery. That combo quietly roars to life with every pedal stroke, thanks to a torque sensor that actually feels what your legs are doing, ensuring a smooth and responsive experience. No lag, no jerks, just seamless power.

Kingbull didn't cut corners anywhere. You've got Tektro hydraulic brakes that bite instantly, Shimano Altus-8 gears that shift effortlessly, and Kenda fat tires that glide over hills. You also have a dual suspension setup (100mm Zoom fork up front and DNM air shock at the rear) that can civilize even the roughest of trails. Moreover, it's built tough enough to carry up to 450 pounds.

Surprisingly, the Jumper Go manages all its might without looking like a science project. Its wiring is tucked away neatly, the step-thru aluminum frame feels sleek and solid, and the big color display adds a touch of tech without clutter.

You don't have to spend five grand to get a premium ride that actually makes you want to go outside again.

🎃 Halloween Pricing 🎃

Buy before the deal ends : $1799 ($200 off). Get another $250 off on 2 bikes.

: $1799 ($200 off). Get another $250 off on 2 bikes. Promotion is valid through November 2! 🎉

Voyager 2.0 ($150 Off)

Deal Price: $1249 $1399

$1249 Dual Battery Version: $1549 $1799

The Kingbull Voyager 2.0 is built for people who actually use their bikes for more than Sunday rides. From the moment you see that solid aluminum frame and welded rear rack, it's obvious this thing means business. It's rated to haul up to 450 pounds, with 200 of those just on the rack, and it still doesn't ride like a lumbering tank.

At its core is a Bafang 750W hub motor tuned specifically for torque and smoothness. Paired with a torque sensor and Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, it delivers smooth and rapid power. That kind of responsiveness not only feels great but stretches the battery's range, which is already impressive thanks to high-energy Samsung cells. For riders with big plans (or longer voyages), there's a dual-battery version that effectively doubles your range.

If you want to go off-road, you can totally do that as well. Hydraulic brakes from Zoom, 20x4" CST fat tires, and a lockable front fork make the Voyager 2.0 surprisingly composed on rough terrain. The step-thru frame makes loading gear (or passengers) easier, and details like a cushy eco-leather saddle, a bright color display, and fold-out foot pegs show the thought that went into real-world usability.

You also get a bunch of small but meaningful extras, mirrors, a cable lock, an air pump, bungee cords, and even a padded rear seat cushion. All in all, it's a high-end cargo hauler built to make your life easier.

🎃 Halloween Pricing 🎃

Buy before the deal ends : $1249 ($150 off).

: $1249 ($150 off). Buy Dual Battery Version : $1549 ($150 off). Get another $250 off on 2 bikes.

: $1549 ($150 off). Get another $250 off on 2 bikes. Promotion ends on November 2.

Discover 2.0 ($150 Off)

Deal Price: $1149 $1299

The Discover 2.0 features a Bafang 750W hub motor, generating an impressive 85Nm of torque. Whether you're on the way to your office or exploring a trail, this beast of a machine provides effortless acceleration and remarkably responsive pedal assistance, thanks to the torque sensor. The sensor enables real-time adjustment of motor output, ensuring a ride that is incredibly smooth. No jerks and no bumpy feels that you get on cadence.

The motor gets its juice from a 48V 15Ah (720Wh) Samsung lithium-ion battery. Kingbull also throws in a 3.0A fast charger to allow fast top-ups. Speaking of which, the battery is placed in the downtube within a removable/lockable case.

As the name suggests, the Discover 2.0 has been designed to let you discover what you haven't so far. Its CST fat tires, 26x4.0 in size, and the 80mm suspension fork allow you to ride over gravel, sand, or city potholes without any problem. The beefy frame is all aluminum and can support up to 400 pounds. The rear rack supports up to 150 lbs, making it ideal for mounting a child seat or carrying your groceries. Despite all that, the bike weighs just 77 lbs.

For those who prefer a sporty frame, they can opt for the step-over version. Others can get the ST version for a more comfortable mounting experience. So, what's the catch here? Well, do let us know too, when you find it.

🎃 Halloween Pricing 🎃