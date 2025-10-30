Apple's new iPhone 17 Pro Max storage mod saves $800 in 'Apple Tax', upgraded from 256GB to 2TB

Apple's new iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with 256GB of storage on its base model, but the upgrade to the flagship 2TB storage costs $800... unless you have precise machinery, and steady hands like this modder.

YouTuber "DirectorFeng" has modded his iPhone 17 Pro which has 256GB of NAND flash made by Toshiba with part number "K5A4", saying that physically formatting the flash drive preparing for the 2TB upgrade is impossible without using machines, and even then, you'll need specific gear and years of knowledge to do so.

The 1TB and 2TB NAND flash modules are the same length, but they're not the same thickness or width, making the upgrading process of an iPhone 17 Pro Max not so easy. But, it seems that the dimension change hasn't caused a problem for the modder, as he soldered the Toshiba "K6B3" 2TB NAND flash module to the logic board of the iPhone 17 Pro Max using tin planting, followed by fuming with resin, and then installing the beefier NAND flash module.

Even after the new NAND flash module is now on the logic board, it still needs to be securely fastened, so with the use of BGA black glue and placing the component into the reflow soldering equipment, the temperature is set at a consistent 100C for around 40 minutes. After this, all of the pieces of the iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphone are put back together inside of the housing of the phone, and then the phone needs to be hooked up to a Mac so that iOS can be flashed.

This process was a success for "DirectorFeng" which is nice to see, after the same modder tried to upgrade the NAND flash modules on Apple's new iPhone Air, without success.