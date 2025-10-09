Sony confirms new special edition DualSense controller for the PS5

Sony has released a new PS5 controller that pays homage to the legacy of PlayStation by taking on the iconic blue started during the PS4 era.

Sony has unveiled a new special edition PS5 controller that is inspired by the blue lighting associated with the PlayStation brand, which was introduced during the PS4 era of the consoles.

The new special edition controller is called the Icon Blue, and as you can probably imagine, the entire controller features different hues of the iconic lighting blue. The controller will be released on October 20 in the United States and Canada, and then it will debut in Mexico and Chile on October 28. Sony has priced the Icon Blue Special Edition at $84.99 USD, CA$109.99, MXN $1,899, and CLP $93,490. As for where you can buy the Icon Blue, the upcoming controller will be sold exclusively at Walmart stores and through Walmart's official website.

The Icon Blue features different shades of the iconic blue hue, with the grips and outer shell of the controller featuring a darker hue, and the inner shell and trackpad featuring a lighter blue. It should be noted that there isn't anything functionally different about the Icon Blue, and that it's simply a new PS5 controller intended to pay homage to the legacy of PlayStation consoles; it still has all of the same features as a standard PS5 controller.

Notably, the back of the controller features the Katakana characters that spell "PlayStation" in Japanese.