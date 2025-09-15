Thermal Grizzly's first DeltaMate GPU Water Block for the ROG ASTRAL GeForce RTX 5090 is here

TL;DR: Thermal Grizzly launches its first DeltaMate GPU Water Block, engineered for ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090, delivering exceptional cooling and performance for high-end 4K gaming rigs. Featuring precision-machined copper plates, modular design, and GPU Guard protection, it enhances custom liquid cooling with style and efficiency.

After an extensive period of design, calibration, testing, optimization, and quality control, Thermal Grizzly is finally ready to debut its very first GPU Water Block. And when you take a closer look at its design, features, and construction, it not only lives up to the company's reputation of delivering outstanding cooling performance, but it might just be the RTX 5090 GPU Water Block to get.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Thermal Grizzly is a name that PC builders have trusted for over a decade, and for many is the go-to brand for thermal paste, pads, and cooling accessories. This year, the company is expanding into the world of custom liquid cooling with its very first DeltaMate GPU Water Block, designed and optimized for ASUS's flagship ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090. It also introduces the company's new GPU Guard, a foam gasket that surrounds the GPU die to protect it when liquid metal is used.

The GeForce RTX 5090 is the most powerful gaming and enthusiast-class GPU on the market, a card designed for 4K gaming at 200 FPS or higher, with cutting-edge, cinematic, ray-traced visuals. Built for those putting together an absolute beast of a water-cooled gaming rig, the DeltaMate GPU Water Block for the ROG Astral RTX 5090 is not only sleek and stylish, but it's built to deliver unmatched performance, cooling, and unlock the full potential of PC gaming's most powerful graphics card.

Inside Thermal Grizzly's Full-Cover GPU Water Block for the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090

There's a lot that goes into the design and creation of a GPU Water Block, and when it comes to the DeltaMate GPU Water Block, one of the most critical aspects Thermal Grizzly knew it had to nail was optimizing the flow of coolant across its massive copper plates. The DeltaMate GPU Block's cooler consists of two parts: a cold plate for the VRM/VRAM and a smaller core cold plate for the GPU. Together with the aluminum housing, you've got your GPU Water Block.

6

What sets Thermal Grizzly's DeltaMate GPU Block apart from the pack is its exceptional quality and meticulous attention to detail. Optimal cooling performance, heat dissipation, and an uninterrupted flow in a water-loop system are all important. For the DeltaMate GPU Block's two cold plates, the construction includes machining before and after glass bead blasting, with the final step ensuring they're nickel-plated.

The cold plate for the VRM/VRAM, which covers the memory and voltage regulators on the PCB, weighs 1,000 grams and is CNC-milled from high-quality copper. And like the company's Mycro Direct Die CPU water blocks, you've got 0.20mm microfins for minimal and optimal slot and fin spacing. The result is a surface area of 21,009 mm² for the core cold plate, which is only possible due to the precision achieved through the meticulous manufacturing process.

6

Of course, there's plenty of style here too, with aluminum housing and a tempered, reinforced acrylic window, including an ARGB strip with 27 addressable LEDs for that extra dose of flair. And as expected, the DeltaMate GPU Block for the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 is also equipped with Thermal Grizzly Duronaut, Minus Pad Advance, and Putty Advance.

Modular, Versatile, and 'The Oracle' Makes Planning that Water-Cooling Loop Easier than Ever

Putting together a complete closed-loop water-cooling system for your PC components is recommended for experienced users, and that's the case here with Thermal Grizzly's new DeltaMate GPU Water Block. However, some fantastic design choices and features help make it one of the most well-realized GPU water blocks on the market. The DeltaMate GPU Water Block includes a dummy PCB dubbed 'The Oracle,' which is based on the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090.

6

With 'The Oracle,' you'll be able to plan that custom water-loop and nail down all of the alignments and fitting requirements. Streamlining the setup process without requiring disassembly of the GPU is a fantastic touch, as is the modular design, which allows for two different inlet and outlet configurations. The pre-installed Direct Terminal that ships with the DeltaMate GPU Water Block features one inlet and one outlet with G1/4-inch threads. Additionally, Thermal Grizzly offers a separate DeltaMate GPU Block - Through Terminal, which has two inlets and two outlets.

6

This further highlights that the DeltaMate GPU Block isn't a simple one-off, as Thermal Grizzly's DeltaMate high-quality fittings, extenders, and even plugs provide a complete custom water cooling solution.

Note: Due to limited production, the first batch of DeltaMate GPU Water Blocks sold out immediately. Thermal Grizzly expects the next batch to be available in approximately 3-4 weeks. "We truly appreciate your patience and enthusiasm as we scale up production to ensure broader availability. Stock updates will be shared via our official Discord and main social media channels," the company writes.