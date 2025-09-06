Next-gen battery technology undertakes hammer puncture test

Solid-state power banks are much safer than lithium-ion power banks, as demonstrated by putting a hole in the KUXIU S2 portable charger.

TL;DR: Solid-state power banks like the KUXIU S2 offer a safer alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries by replacing flammable liquid electrolytes with solid or gel substances, enhancing thermal stability and reducing fire risks. They also provide longer lifespans, supporting over 1,000 charges compared to 300-500 for lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion portable battery banks are prone to being quite dangerous, and in the worst-case scenarios, they can burst into flames or even explode.

For example, there was a Delta Air Lines flight that had to make an emergency landing in Fort Myers, Florida, in July 2025, after a portable battery caught fire mid-flight. Lithium-ion batteries are cheap to manufacture, have quite a high energy density, meaning they can contain quite a lot of charge, and can charge quite quickly. But the cons are that the liquid electrolytes are flammable, and if the battery is damaged, overcharged, or shorted, the battery can overheat, swell, and, as we saw with the Delta Air Lines flight, catch fire.

The solution? A new battery technology. Introducing solid-state power banks. KUXIU has sent out its S2, a solid-state power bank that is designed to be much safer than its lithium-ion counterparts, and to demonstrate its safety, I used a hammer to puncture a hole directly in the center of the power bank. Solid-state power banks replace the flammable liquid within lithium-ion battery banks with a solid or gel substance, significantly improving thermal stability, reducing heat buildup, and increasing charging stability.

Read more: US on cusp of revolutionary battery tech breakthrough

Moreover, solid-state batteries have a longer lifespan than lithium-ion batteries, with the typical lifespan of a lithium-ion battery being anywhere between 300-500 charges before the total capacity of the battery noticeably drops, compared to a solid-state battery with 1,000+ charges.

The S2 features a 5,000mAh battery, designed as a safer alternative to lithium-ion power banks. As shown in the video, it can withstand significant damage and still function flawlessly, with a significantly lower risk of danger.

You can check out the KUXIU S2 power bank here.