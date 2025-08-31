ETOE Best Buy Labor Day Deals: save up to $190 on portable smart projectors

ETOE's Labor Day deals cut prices on three smart projectors - Dolphin, E3 Pro, and Starfish - with savings up to 54% for movie nights, gaming, and travel.

ETOE is rolling out Labor Day savings at Best Buy across three compact, streaming-ready projectors. Whether you want battery-powered portability, auto-focus convenience, or a stylish lamp-like design for small spaces, there's a sharp discount to match.

Dolphin - Portable Mini Projector

The ETOE Dolphin is a travel-friendly DLP unit built for on-the-go movie nights. You get native 1080p, 500 ANSI brightness, HDR10+ support, Google TV with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and a rechargeable battery in a compact, can-style body with a carry strap. Screen sizes ranging from approximately 40 to 150 inches make it easy to set up indoors or outdoors.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Original price: $499.99

Deal price: $399.99 (save $100, ~20% off)

Buy at Best Buy

E3 Pro - 4K/1080p Smart Projector

The ETOE E3 Pro pairs native 1080p clarity with 4K decoding, 600 ANSI brightness, and a certified Android TV 11.0 experience - including Netflix. It features 20W Dolby Audio for fuller sound and convenience features like auto focus and auto keystone, allowing for a square, sharp image in seconds. (One HDMI input, plus wireless casting via the Android TV platform.)

4

Original price: $349.99

Deal price: $159.99 (save $190, ~54% off)

Buy at Best Buy

Starfish - 4K HDR Portable Projector

Designed as a compact, design-forward projector, the ETOE Starfish runs Android TV 11.0 with Google and Netflix certification, supports 4K HDR decoding, and adds auto keystone plus a neat touch night-light mode. It's tailored for small rooms and quick setups, featuring ~300 ANSI brightness, native 720p resolution, an image size of 40-150 inches, dual-band Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and a versatile 0-140° tilt.

4

Original price: $239.99

Deal price: $179.99 (save $60, ~25% off)

Buy at Best Buy

These Labor Day offers are available for a limited time only. Once the promotion ends, pricing is expected to return to regular MSRP, and availability may vary by location. If one of these fits your setup, jump in while stock lasts.