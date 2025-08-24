NVIDIA silently launches record-breaking mini PC, flexing a tiny compact powerhouse

NVIDIA has unveiled the Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit, the company's smallest and most powerful mini PC aimed directly at developers.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit is the fastest mini PC in its Jetson lineup, delivering 2070 TFLOPS with a Blackwell-based GPU and 14-core Arm CPU. Designed for AI, robotics, and edge computing, it features 128GB LPDDR5X, multi-4K/8K video support, and starts at $3,499, shipping November 2025.

NVIDIA has just unveiled what it says is the fastest mini PC it has ever released. Introducing the Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit, a mini PC capable of 2070 TFLOPS.

Team Green has added one more model to its expanding Jetson lineup of consumer-facing AI PCs, with the new system, called the Jetson AGX Thor Developer kit, which comes with the Jetson T5000 system-on-module (SoM), which is built on NVIDIA's latest Blackwell architecture. NVIDIA is aiming the mini PC directly at developers working in robotics, engineering, and other various edge workloads.

As for the Jetson T5000 SoM, the 2070 TFLOPS of performance can be attributed to the 2560-core Blackwell-based GPU that features 96 fifth-generation Tensor Cores and Multi-Instance GPU features. Other specifications include the system coming with a 14-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU, 128GB of LPDDR5X memory, four 25GbE network connectors, and support for NVMe storage through PCIe slots.

Additionally, the AGX Thor Kit supports video encoding and decoding across multiple 4K and 8K streams. If the T5000 model seems overkill, NVIDIA has also released the T4000 model, which features 1200 TFLOPS of AI performance on a 1536-core GPU and 64GB of memory. The T5000 model operates between 40 and 130W, while the T4000 operates between 40 and 75W.

NVIDIA has set the price for the Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit at $3,499, and it's currently available to pre-order from select distributors. The powerful mini PC is scheduled to start shipping on November 20, 2025.