Hoping for an RTX 5080 Super GPU launch later today? NVIDIA's made it clear this won't happen

NVIDIA has clarified that its event later today will not feature the launch of any new hardware - so if you were hoping for something 'Super' then you can forget that idea.
And yes, there probably were a fair few gamers out there who believed that maybe NVIDIA might sneak in a new GPU with its 'GeForce On Community Update' event which is coming later today (at mid-day, US Pacific Time).
In a post on X which was flagged up by VideoCardz, Team Green said that the community update would focus on games and features, and "not hardware", clearly ruling out any possibility that an RTX 5080 Super graphics card might be revealed (or even teased, perhaps).
Or indeed an RTX 5070 Super, which is also theoretically in the pipeline based on what we've been hearing in recent times (as well as a 5070 Ti Super, because yes, NVIDIA has to keep up its ridiculous naming conventions, after all).
The rumor mill reckons that these new Super variants will offer a 50% bump in video RAM, meaning we could be looking at an RTX 5080 Super which packs 24GB of GDDR7 (sporting a 3GHz boost clock - and 15% greater power consumption).
Earlier speculation indicated that NVIDIA might be planning to debut these Super refreshes early in 2026 - which would mean a CES 2026 launch - but more recent theories have pointed to an end of 2025 release. Even if the latter might be more on the money, we're only in August now, so it'd still be rather too early for a big reveal.