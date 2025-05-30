Elder Scrolls Online's new subclass system offers 3,000 unique skill combinations

ZeniMax Online is introducing a new subclass system for The Elder Scrolls Online in June, allowing gamers to combine up to three class skill lines.

Elder Scrolls Online is getting a new subclass system in just a few days that allows users to mix and match different skills from various classes.

With Update 46's release on June 2 for PC and June 16 for consoles, ESO players will soon be able to customize their characters in a brand new day. ZeniMax is introducing subclassing to ESO which will offer over 3,000 unique skill combinations across the 21 total skill lines available, with players being able to replace up to two native class skill lines with those from other classes.

Players will be able to jump into the subclass system as long as they have a level 50 character. There's a short quest to complete and the devs say it'll take around 5-10 minutes to go through the tutorial. ZeniMax is also introducing a new Disciple's Artisan item to boost skill leveling.

The developers say that subclasses are something they've been discussing for a really long time, which says a lot considering the MMORPG is now 11 years old.

"Subclassing leans into the core Elder Scrolls tenet that allows you to build your character how you want, with all the options available in the game," said ESO lead combat designer Brian Wheeler.

"In ESO, players can change their appearance, names, races, and even faction, but this has not been true with class," said systems designer Carrie Day.

"If players wished to experience other classes and their combat capabilities, they were forced to create a new character. With the Subclassing system, we really want customization to give players more control over their player fantasy."

Subclassing will be available with Update 46, which launches on June 2 for PC and Mac and June 16 for consoles.