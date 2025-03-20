Disney Pixar's Wall-E on PS2 confirmed to be coming to PS5

PS2 classic Wall-E has been confirmed for a release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, per more than twenty trophies being leaked.

PlayStation fans from the classic era of consoles will be glad to know a classic from Disney Pixar is making its way over to the modern consoles.

That classic is the Disney game WALL-E, which was actually previously leaked about a month ago by the Taiwanese Ratings Board and picked up by Gematsu. However, the original leak didn't reveal what version of WALL-E would be coming to the PS4/PS5, but now we have a better idea, thanks to True Trophies, which revealed the platinum trophy list for both PS4 and PS5. The now-published trophy list has confirmed the WALL-E game is the classic PS2 title, which we can assume will be remastered before it releases on modern consoles.

What confirms this WALL-E game is the PS2 title and not the PSP version is the trophies related to the title's multiplayer mode, "Head-to-Head," and those trophies are: "That's One Green Machine" and "Victory for Wall-E". These trophies refer to the Plant Collection and WALL-E Race modes, respectively. Both of these modes weren't included in the PSP version of the game. By extension, the trophies do confirm the inclusion of a local multiplayer mode. You can check out the full trophy list below.

