Palworld releases cross-platform update: details, availability, new changes

TL;DR: Pocketpair's new Palworld update v0.5.0 introduces cross-play across all platforms, a Global Palbox for data transfer, and a Dimensional Pal Storage with increased capacity. It adds transmog for armor, a Photo Mode, and a Drafting Table for blueprint upgrades. Mac users now have dedicated servers, along with various quality of life improvements. Pocketpair's new Palworld update v0.5.0 introduces cross-play across all platforms, a Global Palbox for data transfer, and a Dimensional Pal Storage with increased capacity. It adds transmog for armor, a Photo Mode, and a Drafting Table for blueprint upgrades. Mac users now have dedicated servers, along with various quality of life improvements.

Pocketpair, the developer of the hit game Palworld has released the much awaited update that adds cross-play across all platforms.

The new update, which has already been rolled out, is v0.5.0 and enables players to store their data in what is called a Global Palbox that can be used to transfer between worlds. Notably, the update also has a Dimensional Pal Storage, which has 10x the capacity of a regular Palbox and can also be used for personal storage with private settings. The new update also enables players to change the appearance of their armor without affecting any stats, which, for those who are familiar with MMORPG/RPG titles, is essentially transmog.

Additionally, Pocketpair has added a Photo Mode, which players can access from the Pal Command Wheel. When activated, it will hide the UI, and players will be able to move the camera around to their desired location to snap a screenshot. The update also includes a Drafting Table that enables players to combine low-rarity blueprints to create higher-rarity ones.

Mac owners will be glad to know the new update comes with dedicated servers for Macs. These aren't all the changes in the new update, as Pocketpair has made some smaller, quality of life adjustments such as connecting pieces of a roof or foundation now automatically align, players being able to sit on chairs/cushions, and other balance changes. Check out the full patch notes in the above X post for a breakdown.