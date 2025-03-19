All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Palworld releases cross-platform update: details, availability, new changes

Pocketpair, the developer of Palworld, the game that captured 32 million players and a Nintendo lawsuit has officially received cross-play.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Pocketpair's new Palworld update v0.5.0 introduces cross-play across all platforms, a Global Palbox for data transfer, and a Dimensional Pal Storage with increased capacity. It adds transmog for armor, a Photo Mode, and a Drafting Table for blueprint upgrades. Mac users now have dedicated servers, along with various quality of life improvements.

Pocketpair, the developer of the hit game Palworld has released the much awaited update that adds cross-play across all platforms.

The new update, which has already been rolled out, is v0.5.0 and enables players to store their data in what is called a Global Palbox that can be used to transfer between worlds. Notably, the update also has a Dimensional Pal Storage, which has 10x the capacity of a regular Palbox and can also be used for personal storage with private settings. The new update also enables players to change the appearance of their armor without affecting any stats, which, for those who are familiar with MMORPG/RPG titles, is essentially transmog.

Additionally, Pocketpair has added a Photo Mode, which players can access from the Pal Command Wheel. When activated, it will hide the UI, and players will be able to move the camera around to their desired location to snap a screenshot. The update also includes a Drafting Table that enables players to combine low-rarity blueprints to create higher-rarity ones.

Mac owners will be glad to know the new update comes with dedicated servers for Macs. These aren't all the changes in the new update, as Pocketpair has made some smaller, quality of life adjustments such as connecting pieces of a roof or foundation now automatically align, players being able to sit on chairs/cushions, and other balance changes. Check out the full patch notes in the above X post for a breakdown.

NEWS SOURCES:x.com, ign.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

