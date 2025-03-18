Phison partners with Maingear for world's 1st laptop built for fine-tune AI training

Phison has partnered with Maingear to create the world's first laptop built for AI, which is powered by Phison's aiDAPTIV+ software stack.

Phison and Maingear have collaborated to develop the world's first AI-focused laptop for training, utilizing Phison's aiDAPTIV+ software stack.

The world's first Large Language Model (LLM) training laptop is being showcased at GTC 2025, and it's a creation between Phison and Maingear.

Phison Electronics, a world leader in NAND flash technology, has teamed up with Maingear to bring its aiDAPTIV+ software stack to Maingear's ML-series laptop, creating the first AI laptop PC capable of Large Language Model Operations. The new laptop, which is being demoed at GTC 2025 with an RTX 4090 laptop GPU, will feature an NVIDIA RTX 5090 laptop GPU when it is released for sale. As for its capabilities, Phison has announced it will be able to train and inference LLMs that are up to 8 billion parameters, while also having support for fine-tuning, which enables users to inject their own data into the AI model.

Why does this laptop exist? Phison is setting out to reduce the cost of running AI models by offloading the processing, which is currently on high-cost GPU memory, to low-cost NAND flash storage, and by doing this the operational cost of the AI model shrinks, enabling larger models to be trained on cheaper devices. By utilizing the power of the company's aiDAPTIV+ software, users will now be able to customize an AI model with their own data, all within a device that can fit in your backpack.

"aiDAPTIV+ is now equivalent to having an expert on your own data in your backpack at all times,," said Michael Wu, GM, and President at Phison US. "Not only do you get to train and do inferencing on your own fine-tuned or RAG-enabled LLMs, but then you reap the rewards of insights. That can lead to your next application, whether that's a groundbreaking pharmaceutical, a smarter financial forecasting model or a methodology to expedite factory output at the device level."

Those interested in the notebook are able to register with Maingear to be notified about ordering, delivery, and availability.