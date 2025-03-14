All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Valve SteamOS launch teased: desktop PCs with bloatware-free OS is nearly here to fight Windows

Valve rumored to be working on a possibly imminent SteamOS launch: bloatware-free OS would compete directly against Windows for desktop PCs.

TL;DR: Valve is rumored to release SteamOS for desktop PCs soon, potentially freeing gamers from Windows. SteamOS, already on the Steam Deck, could lead to a significant shift as gamers move to Valve's operating system. This release could also impact gaming handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally, challenging Microsoft's OS dominance.

Valve is rumored to release its SteamOS onto the desktop PC at any moment, seeing PC gamers freed from Windows and its bloatware, with SteamOS "almost here" according to a new post on X.

X user @SadlyItsBradley posted that SteamOS is "almost here" but made further comments that he "didn't make the image I posted above. it's the official generic splash screen for SteamOS general release (non-Steam Deck devices). Kathiel Rayna replied, saying"please tell me this isn't copium and indeed a public official SteamOS is gonna be a thing soon!"

@SadlyItsBradley replied, saying: "not copium. Valve pushed a ton of commits to prepare for SteamOS general public release".

Valve has its SteamOS on its Steam Deck gaming handheld, but having a non-Windows operating system for gaming on your desktop gaming PC or gaming laptop would be awesome to see. Sure, we've got Linux, but a full SteamOS for desktops and laptops would see tens of millions of gamers (and probably over a short period of time) giving Windows the finger, and switching to Valve's in-house operating system.

SteamOS's release would also allow gaming handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally, to switch over from Windows to SteamOS, which would be a huge win for Valve (and a loss for Microsoft, who for too long has had OS dominance).

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

