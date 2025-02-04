All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Valve rumored next-gen Steam console could be powered by AMD's new RDNA 4 GPU architecture

Valev is reportedly making a new Steam console, rumored to pack an RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 series GPU... perfect for Half-Life 3.

Valve rumored next-gen Steam console could be powered by AMD's new RDNA 4 GPU architecture
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Valve is reportedly developing a next-generation Steam console, potentially featuring AMD's RDNA 4-powered GPU. The company is working on drivers for AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series, which is currently designed for desktops. This development suggests Valve's interest in creating a desktop console branded with the SteamOS license.

Valve is reportedly working on a next-generation Steam console, with new rumors suggesting it'll pack an RDNA 4-powered GPU from AMD.

In a new video from Spanish leaker 'exta1s' working from a video released from HandleDeck.com, Valve is working on drivers for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards. It was only a couple of months ago that we heard about the new SteamOS-powered Valve Fremont console, and this could be it.

In a translated excerpt from the YouTube video, we're learning that: "It turns out that Valve is openly working on drivers for the AMD 9070 graphics cards. These cards are currently designed just for desktop devices. These AMD 9070s are the first to feature RDNA 4 technology and FSR 4. So yeah, that's the scoop! This RDNA 4 architecture is currently designed only for desktops. It's expected that, many years down the line, it might make its way to portable devices, but right now, it's strictly desktop. Valve is already working on it; in fact, from what my friend has heard, Valve is putting a lot of effort into the drivers for these RX 9070 GPUs with RDNA 4. And the question he raises in his tweet, which we all might be wondering, is why Valve is so interested in collaborating on this".

"This specific kind of graphics card and this particular AMD architecture, especially knowing that most of the graphics used on Steam are from NVIDIA, raises an interesting point. One of the main reasons this might be happening-and here's the juicy part, especially after the recent Xbox news-is that Valve, the company behind Steam, is internally working on desktop consoles that will be branded with the SteamOS license".

"It looks like Valve might be considering AMD's 9070 graphics card as the main core for their desktop console. The codename for Valve's Steam console is currently Fremont, but we don't know what it's actually going to be called. It's also possible that they could use this graphics card to create some sort of external GPU for the Steam Deck 2, or it might just be for third parties to build their own stuff".

Photo of the Valve Steam Deck 512GB Handheld Console
Best Deals: Valve Steam Deck 512GB Handheld Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$490 USD
$505 USD $520 USD
Buy
$540 USD
$540 USD $560 USD
Buy
$799.99 CAD
$779.99 CAD $819.99 CAD
Buy
£526.57
£530 £599.99
Buy
$490 USD
$505 USD $520 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/4/2025 at 2:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

