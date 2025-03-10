All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce RTX 5060 specs leak, 3840 CUDA Cores, 8GB of GDDR7, 150W

GeForce RTX 5060 specs emerge, confirming beefier specs than the GeForce RTX 4060, with fast GDDR7 memory. But, will 8GB of VRAM hold it back?

GeForce RTX 5060 specs leak, 3840 CUDA Cores, 8GB of GDDR7, 150W
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
4 minutes read time
TL;DR: The upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 GPU will feature a cut-down GB206 chip with 3840 CUDA Cores, a 25% increase over the RTX 4060. It will have 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, offering a 50% bandwidth increase. With a 150W power rating, it is more power-efficient than the RTX 3060. Expected to launch in April/May, it may become the best-selling model in the RTX Blackwell line-up

Specs for the upcoming mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 GPU have appeared online courtesy of known industry insider @kopite7kimi, which details the hardware configuration of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 replacement. As seen in the latest Steam Hardware survey results, the RTX 4060 is the most popular card among PC gamers, so this will most likely become the best-selling model in the RTX Blackwell line-up.

The GeForce RTX will be powered by a cut-down version of the GB206 chip that powers the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and will feature 3840 CUDA Cores. This is a 25% increase over the GeForce RTX 4060 and one of the most significant gen-on-gen spec increases for the GeForce RTX 50 Series. Although it's set to feature 8GB of VRAM on a 128-bit bus, the bump to fast GDDR7 should lead to a 50% increase in bandwidth. This should make the card faster than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in most workloads.

The leak also lists a 150W power rating, which makes the GeForce RTX 5060 30% more power-hungry than the GeForce RTX 4060. However, this is still lower than the GeForce RTX 3060's 170W power rating.

And still low enough that we should see some very compact GeForce RTX 5060 models hit the market. NVIDIA hasn't formally announced the GeForce RTX 5060 Series (or the GeForce RTX 5050), but with the cards expected to launch in April/May - a formal announcement could be right around the corner.

Our only complaint, which aligns with the general sentiment among PC gamers online, is that 12GB of VRAM should be the new minimum for mainstream-focused GPUs, as it will ensure that the cards like the GeForce RTX 5060 are better equipped for 1440p gaming. We saw this with the Intel Arc B580 GPU, and it will be interesting to see how the RTX 5060 stacks up against Intel's mainstream Battlemage offering.

GPUGeForce RTX 5050GeForce RTX 5060GeForce RTX 5060 TiGeForce RTX 5070
ArchitectureBlackwellBlackwellBlackwellBlackwell
ProcessTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
ChipGB207GB206GB206GB205
CUDA Cores2560384046086144
Tensor Cores (AI)TBCTBCTBC192 (5th Gen)
RT CoresTBCTBCTBC48 (4th Gen)
Boost ClockTBCTBCTBC2510 MHz
Memory8GB GDDR68GB GDDR78GB/16GB GDDR712GB GDDR7
Memory Interface128-bit128-bit128-bit192-bit
BandwidthTBC448 GB/s448 GB/s672 GB/s
TGP130W150W180W250W
PriceTBCTBCTBC$549
Availability202520252025Mar-25
Photo of the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X Black 8G OC Gaming Graphics Card
Best Deals: MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X Black 8G OC Gaming Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$435.92 USD
$440.37 USD -
Buy
$499.99 CAD
$499.99 CAD -
Buy
£284.99
£284.99 -
Buy
$435.92 USD
$440.37 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/10/2025 at 6:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles