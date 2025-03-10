GeForce RTX 5060 specs leak, 3840 CUDA Cores, 8GB of GDDR7, 150W

TL;DR: The upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 GPU will feature a cut-down GB206 chip with 3840 CUDA Cores, a 25% increase over the RTX 4060. It will have 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, offering a 50% bandwidth increase. With a 150W power rating, it is more power-efficient than the RTX 3060. Expected to launch in April/May, it may become the best-selling model in the RTX Blackwell line-up The upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 GPU will feature a cut-down GB206 chip with 3840 CUDA Cores, a 25% increase over the RTX 4060. It will have 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, offering a 50% bandwidth increase. With a 150W power rating, it is more power-efficient than the RTX 3060. Expected to launch in April/May, it may become the best-selling model in the RTX Blackwell line-up

Specs for the upcoming mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 GPU have appeared online courtesy of known industry insider @kopite7kimi, which details the hardware configuration of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 replacement. As seen in the latest Steam Hardware survey results, the RTX 4060 is the most popular card among PC gamers, so this will most likely become the best-selling model in the RTX Blackwell line-up.

The GeForce RTX will be powered by a cut-down version of the GB206 chip that powers the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and will feature 3840 CUDA Cores. This is a 25% increase over the GeForce RTX 4060 and one of the most significant gen-on-gen spec increases for the GeForce RTX 50 Series. Although it's set to feature 8GB of VRAM on a 128-bit bus, the bump to fast GDDR7 should lead to a 50% increase in bandwidth. This should make the card faster than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in most workloads.

The leak also lists a 150W power rating, which makes the GeForce RTX 5060 30% more power-hungry than the GeForce RTX 4060. However, this is still lower than the GeForce RTX 3060's 170W power rating.

And still low enough that we should see some very compact GeForce RTX 5060 models hit the market. NVIDIA hasn't formally announced the GeForce RTX 5060 Series (or the GeForce RTX 5050), but with the cards expected to launch in April/May - a formal announcement could be right around the corner.

Our only complaint, which aligns with the general sentiment among PC gamers online, is that 12GB of VRAM should be the new minimum for mainstream-focused GPUs, as it will ensure that the cards like the GeForce RTX 5060 are better equipped for 1440p gaming. We saw this with the Intel Arc B580 GPU, and it will be interesting to see how the RTX 5060 stacks up against Intel's mainstream Battlemage offering.