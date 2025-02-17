All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Valve officially recommends re-installing your operating system if you played this game

Valve has sent out emails to gamers that recently launched a newly released game Steam game, as the developer appears to have injected malware into it.

Valve officially recommends re-installing your operating system if you played this game
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Valve has alerted gamers via email about a newly released Steam game that contains malware, allegedly injected by the developer.

Valve has sent out an email to gamers that recently launched a newly released, as the company believes the title contains "malicious files".

The free-to-play game was called PirateFi and was released last Thursday, and in the days following the release Valve began sending out messages to affected users warning them about a potential threat to their machines. The message states the Steam account of the developer for this game "uploaded builds to Steam that contained suspected malware". Valve sent out an email to users that launched PirateFi and warned in the email that since the game contained malicious files, "it is likely these malicious files launched on your computer."

Valve adds the suspected malware has since been removed from Steam, and strongly recommends any users that launched the game to run a full-system scan using an anti-virus product. Additionally, Valve recommends users to inspect their system for any newly installed software, as this software could be fraudulent and part of the initial malicious files within PirateFi. Reports indicate the malicious file was "Trojan.Win32.Lazzzy.gen" and was linked to the theft of browser cookies, which enables the bad actor to gain access to various online accounts.

Valve officially recommends re-installing your operating system if you played this game 516561
3

"Yah my Microsoft account got stolen from this trojan," reported a user. "They blocked Microsoft support from my emails and swiped it. Went in my Roblox and stole $20 and messaged all my friends scam links while taking all my Steam points to buy awards for bot accounts."

Now-removed malicious Steam game PirateFi
3

Now-removed malicious Steam game PirateFi

Photo of the GAMEMAX 850W 80 PLUS Gold Power Supply
Best Deals: GAMEMAX 850W 80 PLUS Gold Power Supply
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$89.99 USD
- -
Buy
$109.99 USD
- -
Buy
$89.99 USD
- -
Buy
$409.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$89.99 USD
- -
Buy
$89.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/16/2025 at 11:36 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:pcmag.com, x.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles