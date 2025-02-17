Valve officially recommends re-installing your operating system if you played this game

Valve has sent out emails to gamers that recently launched a newly released game Steam game, as the developer appears to have injected malware into it.

Valve has sent out an email to gamers that recently launched a newly released, as the company believes the title contains "malicious files".

The free-to-play game was called PirateFi and was released last Thursday, and in the days following the release Valve began sending out messages to affected users warning them about a potential threat to their machines. The message states the Steam account of the developer for this game "uploaded builds to Steam that contained suspected malware". Valve sent out an email to users that launched PirateFi and warned in the email that since the game contained malicious files, "it is likely these malicious files launched on your computer."

Valve adds the suspected malware has since been removed from Steam, and strongly recommends any users that launched the game to run a full-system scan using an anti-virus product. Additionally, Valve recommends users to inspect their system for any newly installed software, as this software could be fraudulent and part of the initial malicious files within PirateFi. Reports indicate the malicious file was "Trojan.Win32.Lazzzy.gen" and was linked to the theft of browser cookies, which enables the bad actor to gain access to various online accounts.

"Yah my Microsoft account got stolen from this trojan," reported a user. "They blocked Microsoft support from my emails and swiped it. Went in my Roblox and stole $20 and messaged all my friends scam links while taking all my Steam points to buy awards for bot accounts."

Now-removed malicious Steam game PirateFi