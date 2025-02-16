All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Computer Systems

ACEMAGIC's new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC now up for pre-order: pricing starts at $759

ACEMAGIC's new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC pre-orders are open: sports AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 'Strix Point' APU, up to 96GB RAM, up to 4TB Gen4 SSD, and more.


Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: ACEMAGIC's F3A AI 370 Mini-PC, featuring AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU, offers high performance with a 12-core, 24-thread CPU, and Radeon 890M GPU. It supports up to 8K resolution, 96GB RAM, and 4TB SSD.

ACEMAGIC's new F3A AI 370 Mini-PC is now up for pre-order in multiple different configurations, all rocking AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU.




The new ACEMAGIC F3A AI 370 Mini-PC at its heart beats the 12-core, 24-thread Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, rocketing to a 5.1GHz boost clock for unmatched multi-threaded performance. Plenty of CPU performance, without huge amounts of power (and heat) being generated from the APU.

The APU's integrated Strix Point NPU, leveraging AMD's XDNA 2 architecture, cranks out up to 50 TOPS for AI tasks. Combine that with the CPU and the Radeon 890M GPU on the new RDNA 3.5 architecture, and you're pushing the boundaries with up to 80 TOPS of AI performance.

This Mini-PC isn't just about processing power; it's a visual beast too. With support for up to 8K resolution, multiple outputs via HDMI 2.1, USB4 Type-C, and DisplayPort 2.0, your display setup options are virtually limitless. Memory and storage? Check. You're looking at a beefy 96GB RAM ceiling, running at 5600MHz in dual-channel, paired with up to 4TB of SSD space for those quick load times. And for network enthusiasts, there's 2.5GbE wired ethernet to keep you connected.




Cooling? ACEMAGIC didn't skimp here either. They've engineered a thermal solution with a silent, high-speed fan and a full-copper heat dissipation module. The dual exhaust design keeps the system stable and cool even when you're pushing it to the limits.

But it's not all about performance; there's style too. The F3A AI 370 comes with a default rainbow RGB effect, customizable via ACEMAGIC's lighting software. ACEMAGIC positions this Mini-PC as the go-to for creators, professionals, and gamers who demand top-tier performance, cooling, and AI acceleration in a compact form factor.

  • ACEMAGIC F3A AI 370 Mini-PC barebone = $759
  • ACEMAGIC F3A AI 370 Mini-PC + 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD = $899
  • ACEMAGIC F3A AI 370 Mini-PC + 64GB RAM + 1TB SSD = $999


