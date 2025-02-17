All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

Intel's next-gen Celestial GPU rumor: Xe3P architecture, fabbed with Intel Foundry, not by TSMC

Intel's next-gen Arc 'Celestial' discrete GPUs rumored to use newer Xe3P architecture, fabbed in-house by Intel Foundry and not by TSMC.

Intel's next-gen Celestial GPU rumor: Xe3P architecture, fabbed with Intel Foundry, not by TSMC
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Celestial discrete GPUs will use the new Xe3P architecture, promising significant performance improvements. These GPUs will be manufactured by Intel Foundry Services instead of TSMC, marking a shift in production strategy.

Intel's next-generation Celestial discrete GPUs are rumored to feature the new Xe3P architecture, and will reportedly be fabbed using Intel Foundry instead of TSMC according to the latest reports.

Intel's next-gen Celestial GPU rumor: Xe3P architecture, fabbed with Intel Foundry, not by TSMC 71
2

In some new leaks, we're learning that Intel's next-gen Celestial discrete GPUs will be using an enhanced Xe3P architecture with huge performance improvements, produced in-house by Intel Foundry Services (IFS). On a post on X, leaker @OneRaichu said: "different from Panther Lake, Celestial dGPU looks like (it) will maybe be based on Xe3P instead of Xe3. I estimate it will (be) based on Intel's process instead of outside".

The "P" in Xe3P should stand for Performance, so we should expect the new Xe3P-based Celestial discrete GPUs to offer bigger performance improvements over the newer Battlemage GPU architecture while showing off the semiconductor prowess of Intel Foundry. It also could be the end of Intel using TSMC to make it discrete GPUs, which is an interesting turn of events.

We shouldn't expect Intel's next-gen Celestial GPU architecture for a while yet, as Team Blue just launched its new Battlemage GPU architecture. We'd like to see the higher-end BGM-G31 "Battlemage" GPU to market in the future, before we even get to Celestial. Intel making its Celestial GPU tiles at its own semiconductor fabs will be great to see, but it'll be a while before we can see what the company has been cooking compared to fabbing its silicon at TSMC.

Photo of the Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition Graphics Card
Best Deals: Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$399.99 USD
$429.99 USD -
Buy
-
$539.99 CAD -
Buy
$399.99 USD
$429.99 USD -
Buy
$399.99 USD
$429.99 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/17/2025 at 2:17 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles