Intel's next-gen Celestial GPU rumor: Xe3P architecture, fabbed with Intel Foundry, not by TSMC

TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Celestial discrete GPUs will use the new Xe3P architecture, promising significant performance improvements. These GPUs will be manufactured by Intel Foundry Services instead of TSMC, marking a shift in production strategy. Intel's upcoming Celestial discrete GPUs will use the new Xe3P architecture, promising significant performance improvements. These GPUs will be manufactured by Intel Foundry Services instead of TSMC, marking a shift in production strategy.

Intel's next-generation Celestial discrete GPUs are rumored to feature the new Xe3P architecture, and will reportedly be fabbed using Intel Foundry instead of TSMC according to the latest reports.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In some new leaks, we're learning that Intel's next-gen Celestial discrete GPUs will be using an enhanced Xe3P architecture with huge performance improvements, produced in-house by Intel Foundry Services (IFS). On a post on X, leaker @OneRaichu said: "different from Panther Lake, Celestial dGPU looks like (it) will maybe be based on Xe3P instead of Xe3. I estimate it will (be) based on Intel's process instead of outside".

Popular Popular Now: Valve officially recommends re-installing your operating system if you played this game

The "P" in Xe3P should stand for Performance, so we should expect the new Xe3P-based Celestial discrete GPUs to offer bigger performance improvements over the newer Battlemage GPU architecture while showing off the semiconductor prowess of Intel Foundry. It also could be the end of Intel using TSMC to make it discrete GPUs, which is an interesting turn of events.

We shouldn't expect Intel's next-gen Celestial GPU architecture for a while yet, as Team Blue just launched its new Battlemage GPU architecture. We'd like to see the higher-end BGM-G31 "Battlemage" GPU to market in the future, before we even get to Celestial. Intel making its Celestial GPU tiles at its own semiconductor fabs will be great to see, but it'll be a while before we can see what the company has been cooking compared to fabbing its silicon at TSMC.