All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

Samsung rumored to redesign 1c DRAM process for better yields, hopes it will help with HBM4

Samsung is reportedly redesigning its 1c DRAM process to reach better yields, something it hopes will help it in its journey into next-gen HBM4 memory.

Samsung rumored to redesign 1c DRAM process for better yields, hopes it will help with HBM4
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung is redesigning its 6th-generation 1c DRAM to improve yield rates and support its next-gen HBM4 process. The redesign aims to address issues with chip size and stability, which previously hindered mass production. Samsung is prioritizing stable production for future AI industry applications, despite potential increased costs.

Samsung is reportedly working on redesigning its 6th-generation 1c DRAM to improve yield rates, in order to catch up

with its next-generation HBM4 process.

Samsung rumored to redesign 1c DRAM process for better yields, hopes it will help with HBM4 14
2

Samsung considering tweaking its 1c DRAM process is a key factor in the success of its next-gen HBM4, with a new piece from ZDNet Korea reporting that the South Korean memory giant is looking at designs for its cutting-edge DRAM processes, something it has been doing since 2H 2024, and that the company has redesigned its high-end 1c DRAM to sure its next-gen HBM processes are adopted into the AI industry, unlike its HBM3 memory being denied by NVIDIA.

ZDNet Korea reports that Samsung's new cutting-edge 1c DRAM process didn't hit the targeted yield rates, which are meant to sit at around 60-70% and that is why the company couldn't move into the important mass production state. The site reports that the (huge) issue is in the size of 1c DRAM chips, and that Samsung was at first focused on reducing the size in order to hit higher production volume, but the trade-off was process stability, which reduced yield rates.

ZDNet Korea reports: "Samsung Electronics has changed the design of its 1c DRAM to increase its chip size and is focusing on improving yields, targeting the middle of this year. It appears that they are focused on stable mass production of next-generation memory even if it costs more".

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$479 USD
$583.95 USD -
Buy
$599 USD
$479.99 USD -
Buy
$849 CAD
$689 CAD -
Buy
$689 CAD
- $706.98 CAD
Buy
£514.99
£520.26 -
Buy
$479 USD
$583.95 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2025 at 5:22 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, zdnet.co.kr

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles