Samsung rumored to redesign 1c DRAM process for better yields, hopes it will help with HBM4

Samsung is reportedly redesigning its 1c DRAM process to reach better yields, something it hopes will help it in its journey into next-gen HBM4 memory.

Samsung is reportedly working on redesigning its 6th-generation 1c DRAM to improve yield rates, in order to catch up

with its next-generation HBM4 process.

Samsung considering tweaking its 1c DRAM process is a key factor in the success of its next-gen HBM4, with a new piece from ZDNet Korea reporting that the South Korean memory giant is looking at designs for its cutting-edge DRAM processes, something it has been doing since 2H 2024, and that the company has redesigned its high-end 1c DRAM to sure its next-gen HBM processes are adopted into the AI industry, unlike its HBM3 memory being denied by NVIDIA.

ZDNet Korea reports that Samsung's new cutting-edge 1c DRAM process didn't hit the targeted yield rates, which are meant to sit at around 60-70% and that is why the company couldn't move into the important mass production state. The site reports that the (huge) issue is in the size of 1c DRAM chips, and that Samsung was at first focused on reducing the size in order to hit higher production volume, but the trade-off was process stability, which reduced yield rates.

ZDNet Korea reports: "Samsung Electronics has changed the design of its 1c DRAM to increase its chip size and is focusing on improving yields, targeting the middle of this year. It appears that they are focused on stable mass production of next-generation memory even if it costs more".