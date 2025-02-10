Samsung's new display is basically a Kindle - but 75 inches and in full color

At a conference in Europe, Samsung revealed their latest range of commercial ePaper displays, designed to display full colour with almost zero power draw.

Samsung has announced a 75-inch color e-paper display designed for commercial use, offering ultra-low power consumption, zero energy use for static images, and remote management features.

E-ink, otherwise known as ePaper, is a display type we're seeing more and more of in consumer devices. TCL showcased its NXTPaper line of phones at CES 2025. ReMarkable arrived on the scene with paper-like tablets. In a recent announcement, Samsung showcased its range of gigantic 75-inch 5K e-ink displays.

Credit: Samsung Newsroom

The next-generation displays were announced at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025. Designed for commercial utility, the Samsung Color E-Paper (EMDX model) aims to provide an ink-like experience suitable for commercial signage while limiting power consumption. The Samsung E-Paper can display digital ink across the full range of colors. Impressively, it functions with a 0.00W power draw when displaying static images, and consumes minimal energy during image transitions.

Credit: Samsung Newsroom

Efficient power consumption is one of the key benefits of e-paper displays. For example, the TCL NXTPaper 10 can stretch a single charge to last seven days. Samsung's E-Paper display takes this efficiency even further, drawing zero power while displaying static images and consuming only minimal energy during transitions. While designed for commercial use, businesses will undoubtedly benefit from its drastically reduced energy costs.

"For commercial displays, it is crucial to address the market's demand for energy efficiency and simple device management, while at the same time meeting the public's desire for immersive experiences," said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The display also comes with a dedicated mobile app, which allows users to operate the display remotely, schedule wake up and sleep times, and set playlists with defined intervals. It also comes equipped with Samsung VXT (Visual eXperience Transformation), which is an algorithm designed to ensure the content is optimised for ePaper viewing.