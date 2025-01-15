TCL's new phone offers 'paper-like experience' and 7 days of battery for $199

TCL unveiled the 60XE NXTPaper phone at CES 2025, and it features a 'full ink mode' that enables a staggering seven days of battery life.

TL;DR: TCL is advancing e-ink technology in mobile phones with the TCL 60XE NXTPAPER 5G, featuring a 6.8-inch FHD+ screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and impressive camera specs for $199. It includes a unique 'Max Ink Mode' for extended battery life. Launching in Canada in May 2025, it aims to improve on previous models.

We're used to seeing e-ink technology in e-readers: the Kindle Paperwhite, the Kobo Libra series. Recently however, TCL has been pushing the boundaries by integrating this technology into mobile phones.

Future/Jacob Crol / Techradar

Previous models, such as the TCL 40 NXTPAPER and TCL 50 NXTPAPER, introduced reflection-free displays but were often criticized for their shortcomings in camera quality, software support, and processing power.

The latest model, the TCL 60XE NXTPAPER 5G, seeks to address these issues. It offers a 6.8-inch FHD+ screen with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, 256GB of storage, and 8GB + 8GB of RAM-impressive specs for its $199 price point. The phone also boasts a 50MP main camera and a 32MP AI-enhanced front camera. Despite these upgrades, the standout feature remains its innovative NXTPAPER display.

With a switch located on the bottom-right-hand side of the device, users can activate 'Max Ink Mode', which switches the phone from color to a Kindle-style grayscale mode. The transition is seamless, and provides users with a full week of battery life with constant use, and 26 days on standby. This short clip captured by Techradar's Jacob Krol showcases the unique transition.

Unfortunately, the TCL 60XE does not feature the newly announced NXTPAPER 4.0 display, opting instead for the XTPAPER 3.0 technology used in its predecessor. However, the phone's features are unlike anything you'll find in the market at any price point. It's on that basis that we hope TCL continues to expand this technology into higher-spec, flagship offerings in the future.

The TCL 60XE NXTPAPER 5G is set to launch in Canada in May 2025 for $199 USD, with availability in the United States and other regions expected to follow shortly after.