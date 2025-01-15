All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

TCL's new phone offers 'paper-like experience' and 7 days of battery for $199

TCL unveiled the 60XE NXTPaper phone at CES 2025, and it features a 'full ink mode' that enables a staggering seven days of battery life.

TCL's new phone offers 'paper-like experience' and 7 days of battery for $199
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: TCL is advancing e-ink technology in mobile phones with the TCL 60XE NXTPAPER 5G, featuring a 6.8-inch FHD+ screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and impressive camera specs for $199. It includes a unique 'Max Ink Mode' for extended battery life. Launching in Canada in May 2025, it aims to improve on previous models.

We're used to seeing e-ink technology in e-readers: the Kindle Paperwhite, the Kobo Libra series. Recently however, TCL has been pushing the boundaries by integrating this technology into mobile phones.

Future/Jacob Crol / Techradar

Previous models, such as the TCL 40 NXTPAPER and TCL 50 NXTPAPER, introduced reflection-free displays but were often criticized for their shortcomings in camera quality, software support, and processing power.

The latest model, the TCL 60XE NXTPAPER 5G, seeks to address these issues. It offers a 6.8-inch FHD+ screen with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, 256GB of storage, and 8GB + 8GB of RAM-impressive specs for its $199 price point. The phone also boasts a 50MP main camera and a 32MP AI-enhanced front camera. Despite these upgrades, the standout feature remains its innovative NXTPAPER display. 

TCL's new phone offers 'paper-like experience' and 7 days of battery for $199 1251
2

With a switch located on the bottom-right-hand side of the device, users can activate 'Max Ink Mode', which switches the phone from color to a Kindle-style grayscale mode. The transition is seamless, and provides users with a full week of battery life with constant use, and 26 days on standby. This short clip captured by Techradar's Jacob Krol showcases the unique transition. 

Unfortunately, the TCL 60XE does not feature the newly announced NXTPAPER 4.0 display, opting instead for the XTPAPER 3.0 technology used in its predecessor. However, the phone's features are unlike anything you'll find in the market at any price point. It's on that basis that we hope TCL continues to expand this technology into higher-spec, flagship offerings in the future. 

The TCL 60XE NXTPAPER 5G is set to launch in Canada in May 2025 for $199 USD, with availability in the United States and other regions expected to follow shortly after.

Photo of the TJS Phone Case for TCL 50 XE 5G with Built-in Screen Protector
Best Deals: TJS Phone Case for TCL 50 XE 5G with Built-in Screen Protector
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$9.98 USD
- -
Buy
$9.98 USD
- -
Buy
£16.86
- -
Buy
$9.98 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/15/2025 at 2:07 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles