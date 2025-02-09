All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Sony offers PlayStation gamers compensation for 24-hour PSN outage

Sony is offering PlayStation gamers compensation for this weekend's major PSN outage which saw all services go offline for close to 24 hours.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: Sony's PlayStation Network experienced a nearly 24-hour outage, the second-longest after the 2011 incident. Sony cited an "operational issue" but provided no detailed explanation, leading to speculation about a possible DDoS attack. As compensation, PlayStation Plus members receive an additional five days of service.

Sony's PlayStation Network went offline for a considerable period this past weekend, with players unable to access their games and other online services for almost 24 hours. It's the second-longest PSN outage to date, falling behind the monumental 2011 outage that lasted weeks - sparking many to wonder if it was due to a breach or attack.

Sony offers PlayStation gamers compensation for 24-hour PSN outage 01
2

With Sony's PlayStation Network and PSN services restored, the company announced on social media that it had "fully recovered from an operational issue." This vague explanation has done little to satisfy fans wanting a detailed explanation or reasoning for the outage, which occurred right as the weekend began. On the plus side, Sony is compensating players with a free reward.

Sony's social media post reads, "We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service."

Compensation for downtime is always fantastic. However, without an explanation as to why the PlayStation Network went down, many are wondering what happened, especially when every PSN service was affected - from the PlayStation Store to account management to the ability to launch and play games, including those without any multiplayer or prominent online components. The downtime started on Friday, February 7 at 7 PM EST - which is peak 'gaming time' for many. Online services for both Xbox and Nintendo were unaffected during this time.

This made it a significant PlayStation and gaming event this past weekend. Without an official explanation from Sony, the vague "operational issue" note adds weight to the popular rumor or theory that it was a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

