PlayStation Network outage: PSN servers offline for 17 hours and counting

Sony's PlayStation Network infrastructure has been down for 17 consecutive hours and has impacted untold numbers of game sales and other purchases.

The PlayStation Network has been down for 17 consecutive hours at the time of publication, and Sony has not given exact updates on when the servers will be back up.

PlayStation gamers woke up to a rude surprise today: Sony's PlayStation Network infrastructure has been knocked out for 17 hours, impacting Friday night game sales, subscription sign-ups, and the all-important microtransactions across the PlayStation Store. Sony has confirmed the PSN outage started last night on Friday, February 7 at 7PM EST.

More importantly, live service games were knocked out on console gaming's largest platform (by revenue). It's unknown how exactly this will impact Sony's upcoming Q4'25 quarterly earnings but it's not just Sony who's impacted: All third-party partners can't sell their games or make money from in-game purchases until the PlayStation Network is online.

Sony gave a very clipped and terse response at 8:43PM EST last night: "We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN." The company did not give any updates on when the servers will be restored and up again.

Gamers are nervously mentioning the infamous 2011 PlayStation Network outage and hoping history won't repeat itself. Back then, the PS Network had been out for 24 consecutive days, culminating in a disastrous controversy for Sony Interactive Entertainment. The PlayStation brand cannot afford another one of those interruptions.

The PlayStation Network status page will have more information once the network is up.

Right now the page says: