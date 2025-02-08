All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

PlayStation Network outage: PSN servers offline for 17 hours and counting

Sony's PlayStation Network infrastructure has been down for 17 consecutive hours and has impacted untold numbers of game sales and other purchases.

PlayStation Network outage: PSN servers offline for 17 hours and counting
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The PlayStation Network has been down for 17 hours, affecting game sales, subscriptions, and microtransactions. Sony has not provided a timeline for restoration, causing concern among gamers who recall the 2011 outage. The disruption impacts Sony and third-party partners financially, with services currently non-operational.

The PlayStation Network has been down for 17 consecutive hours at the time of publication, and Sony has not given exact updates on when the servers will be back up.

PlayStation Network outage: PSN servers offline for 17 hours and counting 333
2

PlayStation gamers woke up to a rude surprise today: Sony's PlayStation Network infrastructure has been knocked out for 17 hours, impacting Friday night game sales, subscription sign-ups, and the all-important microtransactions across the PlayStation Store. Sony has confirmed the PSN outage started last night on Friday, February 7 at 7PM EST.

More importantly, live service games were knocked out on console gaming's largest platform (by revenue). It's unknown how exactly this will impact Sony's upcoming Q4'25 quarterly earnings but it's not just Sony who's impacted: All third-party partners can't sell their games or make money from in-game purchases until the PlayStation Network is online.

Sony gave a very clipped and terse response at 8:43PM EST last night: "We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN." The company did not give any updates on when the servers will be restored and up again.

Gamers are nervously mentioning the infamous 2011 PlayStation Network outage and hoping history won't repeat itself. Back then, the PS Network had been out for 24 consecutive days, culminating in a disastrous controversy for Sony Interactive Entertainment. The PlayStation brand cannot afford another one of those interruptions.

The PlayStation Network status page will have more information once the network is up.

Right now the page says:

Some services are experiencing issues.

  • Account management - Service is not running
  • Gaming and social - Service is not running
  • PlayStation Video - Service is not running
  • PlayStation Store - Service is not running
  • PlayStation Direct - Service is not running

Photo of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - PlayStation 5
Best Deals: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - PlayStation 5
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$62 USD
- $69.99 USD
Buy
$106.29 CAD
- $133.95 CAD
Buy
£66.99
- £75.04
Buy
$62 USD
- $69.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/8/2025 at 10:48 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles