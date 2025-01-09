Sony reveals price for its first car 'Afeela' that comes with an built-in PS5

Sony has officially unveiled its first-ever car called the 'Afeela,' which comes jam-packed with a bunch of gadgets and an in-built PS5.

Sony's Afeela, showcased at CES 2025, combines Honda's architecture with Sony's tech, featuring AI-enhanced self-driving, dashboard-spanning screens, and noise-cancelling technology. Notably, it includes an on-board PlayStation 5 for gaming. The Afeela 1 will launch in mid-2026, with prices starting at $89,900.

We caught our first glimpses of the Afeela exactly a year ago at CES 2024. With the Afeela still in its infancy, Sony took to the stage, highlighting the vehicle's design, entertainment capabilities, and, of course - AI integration features.

The division of labor between the two brands was simple: Honda built the architecture, and Sony took care of the tech. Fast forward a year to CES 2025, and we've taken a closer look at the technical features in Sony's answer to Tesla. What's among them is impressive - AI-enhanced self driving, screens that span the entire dashboard, Sony's signature noise-cancelling technology, a 'media bar' allowing you to display messages on the front bumper.

But the most important of all: is being able to play Baldur's Gate 3 on your commute through your on-board PlayStation 5. Sony did not specify exactly how, and where the console is accessed. However, one would assume it's through one of the many large screens located on the interior.

Sony's introduction into the electric vehicle market is exactly as you'd expect: visually stunning, with incredible sound, and packed with gadgets. For a brand we've come to associate with gaming consoles, televisions, and headphones, it's certainly fitting that these competencies are pulled together in this package.

The Afeela 1 will be made available in mid 2026, with prices for the Afeela 1 Origin, and Afeela 1 Signature, starting from $89,900 and $109,900, respectively.