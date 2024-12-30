All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

TSMC silicon photonics tech first co-package optics (CPO) samples ready for NVIDIA, Broadcom

TSMC's new silicon photonics work is improving: its first co-packaged optics (CPO) samples expected to reach NVIDIA, Broadcom in 2025.

TSMC silicon photonics tech first co-package optics (CPO) samples ready for NVIDIA, Broadcom
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: TSMC is advancing silicon photonics with co-packaged optics (CPO) samples for NVIDIA and Broadcom by 2025, achieving 1.6 terabits-per-second speeds. The technology integrates microring modulators with advanced packaging like CoWoS or SoIC. Mass production is expected in late 2025, with shipments in 2026.

TSMC's next-gen silicon photonics advancements are hitting new strides, with its first co-packaged optics (CPO) samples expected to reach NVIDIA and Broadcom in 2025, pushing speeds of up to 1.6 terabits-per-second (1.6T) over fiber optic connections inside of new AI data centers in 2H 2025.

TSMC silicon photonics tech first co-package optics (CPO) samples ready for NVIDIA, Broadcom 305
2

TSMC and Broadcom have jointly developed microring modulator (MRM) which has recently passed 3nm trial production, paving the way of integrating of top AI chips into CPO modules, with TSMC expected to use its CoWoS or SoIC advanced packaging.

In a new report from UDN, we're learning that the new advanced semiconductor packaging technology allows for 1.6T optical transmission, with NVIDIA and Broadcom being the first two customers of TSMC's latest tech. One of the leads on the silicon photonics packaging technology is the co-CEO of TSMC, Chiang Shangyi, who has industry-leading capabilities in optical communication components and semiconductor chip packaging technology, and works closely with Broadcom.

Industry analysts point out that TSMC's current silicon photonics technology concept is mainly to integrate CPO modules with advanced packaging technologies like CoWoS or SoIC, so that transmission signals aren't limited by the speeds of traditional copper lines. 1.6T is expected to enter mass production in 2H 2025 at the earliest, shipping sometime in 2026.

NVIDIA will have its "market-grabbing" weapon unveiled at GTC 2025 in March, with the new GB300 AI servers expected to feature optical module upgrades from 800G to 1.6T, so expect more news from TSMC, NVIDIA, and Broadcom about this exciting development in silicon photonics

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$748.99 USD
$788.95 USD $759.99 USD
Buy
$479.99 USD
$479.99 USD $OOS USD
Buy
$1450 CAD
$1450 CAD $1247 CAD
Buy
$706.98 CAD
- -
Buy
£679
£869.99 -
Buy
$748.99 USD
$788.95 USD $759.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/30/2024 at 5:52 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:money.udn.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles