All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

ONEXSUGAR dual-screen gaming handheld announced: Android OS and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

ONEXSUGAR gaming handheld teased: dual-screen display, rotatable controllers, and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon SoC running Android OS.

ONEXSUGAR dual-screen gaming handheld announced: Android OS and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: One-Netbook and Sugar Cubes have introduced the ONEXSUGAR gaming handheld, featuring a dual-screen design and rotatable controller. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with Android OS. Detailed specifications are limited, but more information is anticipated as CES 2025 approaches. The device targets the Android gaming handheld market.

One-Netbook has collaborated with Sugar Cubes on the new ONEXSUGAR gaming handheld, which rocks an interesting dual-screen design with a rotatable controller, check it out:

The new ONEXSUGAR gaming handheld features a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and will run the Android operating system, so it won't go head-to-head with Windows-based gaming handhelds. We don't know much about the detailed specifications inside of the ONEXSUGAR, as whoever worked on the video seems to love dark environments.

We do know that there are dual displays on the ONEXSUGAR, with both of them capable of being opened at the same time, or you can choose to just use the primary display. Once you've opened up the second display, the controllers on the ONEXSUGAR can be rotated, and attached to the bottom of the screen. This changes the entire orientation of the controls on the controller, providing some wicked customization on the new Android-powered gaming handheld.

One-Netbook has only teased its new ONEXSUGAR through a video on YouTube, with no other details provided. We should expect to see some more details on the new gaming handheld in the weeks to come, with CES 2025 right around the corner.

ONEXSUGAR dual-screen gaming handheld announced: Android OS and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 602
4
ONEXSUGAR dual-screen gaming handheld announced: Android OS and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 603
4

It'll also be nice to know which exact SoC that One-Netbook is using inside of its new gaming handheld, where we only know it's a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, but there are a lot of SKUs out there.

We should expect the new ONEXSUGAR gaming handheld to go head-to-head with other Android-powered gaming handhelds in 2025.

Photo of the X1 Handheld PC with AMD Ryzen 8840U, 10.95" 120Hz 2k Touchscreen, 32GB RAM 1TB SSD
Best Deals: X1 Handheld PC with AMD Ryzen 8840U, 10.95" 120Hz 2k Touchscreen, 32GB RAM 1TB SSD
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1069.95 USD
$1069.95 USD -
Buy
$1069.95 USD
$1069.95 USD -
Buy
$1069.95 USD
$1069.95 USD -
Buy
$1069.95 USD
$1069.95 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/30/2024 at 7:31 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles