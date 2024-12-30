ONEXSUGAR dual-screen gaming handheld announced: Android OS and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

TL;DR: One-Netbook and Sugar Cubes have introduced the ONEXSUGAR gaming handheld, featuring a dual-screen design and rotatable controller. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with Android OS. Detailed specifications are limited, but more information is anticipated as CES 2025 approaches. The device targets the Android gaming handheld market. One-Netbook and Sugar Cubes have introduced the ONEXSUGAR gaming handheld, featuring a dual-screen design and rotatable controller. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with Android OS. Detailed specifications are limited, but more information is anticipated as CES 2025 approaches. The device targets the Android gaming handheld market.

One-Netbook has collaborated with Sugar Cubes on the new ONEXSUGAR gaming handheld, which rocks an interesting dual-screen design with a rotatable controller, check it out:

The new ONEXSUGAR gaming handheld features a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and will run the Android operating system, so it won't go head-to-head with Windows-based gaming handhelds. We don't know much about the detailed specifications inside of the ONEXSUGAR, as whoever worked on the video seems to love dark environments.

We do know that there are dual displays on the ONEXSUGAR, with both of them capable of being opened at the same time, or you can choose to just use the primary display. Once you've opened up the second display, the controllers on the ONEXSUGAR can be rotated, and attached to the bottom of the screen. This changes the entire orientation of the controls on the controller, providing some wicked customization on the new Android-powered gaming handheld.

One-Netbook has only teased its new ONEXSUGAR through a video on YouTube, with no other details provided. We should expect to see some more details on the new gaming handheld in the weeks to come, with CES 2025 right around the corner.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

4

It'll also be nice to know which exact SoC that One-Netbook is using inside of its new gaming handheld, where we only know it's a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, but there are a lot of SKUs out there.

We should expect the new ONEXSUGAR gaming handheld to go head-to-head with other Android-powered gaming handhelds in 2025.