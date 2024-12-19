All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

Japanese semiconductor firm Rapidus announces 2nm trial production, eyes off TSMC and NVIDIA

Rapidus is the first Japanese semiconductor company to announce 2nm trial production: uses ASML EUV machines, and could supply chips to NVIDIA.

Japanese semiconductor firm Rapidus announces 2nm trial production, eyes off TSMC and NVIDIA
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Rapidus, a Japanese semiconductor company, announced 2nm trial production using ASML's advanced EUV machines, potentially entering NVIDIA's supply chain. While TSMC leads in 2nm production, Rapidus is quickly advancing, with pilot production set for April 2025 and commercial development by 2027. NVIDIA is considering partnering with Rapidus due to impressive performance.

Rapidus has just become the first Japanese semiconductor company to announce 2nm trial production, using ASML's bleeding-edge High-NA EUV lithography machines, and could enter the coveted supply chain for NVIDIA.

Japanese semiconductor firm Rapidus announces 2nm trial production, eyes off TSMC and NVIDIA 09
2

TSMC is ahead with its 2nm production but Rapidus is coming in quick, leaving semiconductor competitors Intel Foundry and Samsung, in its 2nm dust. Rapidus is an emerging semiconductor company, using ASML EUV scanners in a facility in Japan, with 2nm production reportedly on track and ready to compete with Taiwan semiconductor giant TSMC.

Rapidus unveiled that ASML's bleeding-edge EUV machines were being installed by the end of December 2024, which is said to be a revolutionary development for Japan's semiconductor industry. Rapidus said that it will kick off pilot production in April 2025, with commercial development expected to start in 2027.

NVIDIA has always looked for new semiconductor partners to join TSMC but there hasn't been one until now, with NVIDIA saying they aren't ruling out partnering with Rapidus for new 2nm chips, especially as the Japanese company has shown some impressive yield rates and node performance.

NVIDIA is in great need of diversifying its supply chain (all of its eggs are in TSMC's basket) so Rapidus is rapidly -- pun intended -- coming up in the semiconductor industry, and NVIDIA has its eyes on the Japanese company.

Photo of the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Card
Best Deals: MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$789.95 USD
$795.95 USD $669.98 USD
Buy
$479.99 USD
- -
Buy
$1450 CAD
$1580 CAD -
Buy
$706.98 CAD
$706.98 CAD -
Buy
-
- £795.51
Buy
$789.95 USD
$795.95 USD $669.98 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/19/2024 at 7:52 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:asia.nikkei.com, ctee.com.tw

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles